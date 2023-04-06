^

Nation

Go aids residents affected by oil spill in Pola

The Philippine Star
April 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go visited and provided assistance to residents affected by the oil spill in Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Monday.

In his message, Go acknowledged the devastating impact of the incident on the livelihood and well-being of the affected communities. He stressed the importance of immediate and coordinated action to address the oil spill and its aftermath.

“Dapat bilisan ang government intervention, magtulungan po tayo. Nandiyan na yan, kaya nga nagtatrabaho ang ating Coast Guard, national government at nagtatrabaho ang mga LGUs (local government units),” he said.

Go has been vocal in his call for concerned authorities to swiftly respond to the oil spill even as he called on the ship owners to take full responsibility for the incident.

During the relief activity in Pola held at Manuel M. De Castro Memorial Auditorium, Go and his team distributed food packs, vitamins, face masks and snacks to 500 affected residents.

Select beneficiaries received bicycles, cell phones, shoes, watch, balls for basketball and volleyball and shirts.

Personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development separately provided financial assistance.

Go urged residents with medical conditions to avail themselves of the services provided by the Malasakit Center at the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital in Calapan City.

Go said oil spill victims should prioritize their health and seek out these services to help alleviate their financial burden.

OIL SPILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Highway Patrol chief resigns

Highway Patrol chief resigns

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Highway Patrol Group director Brig. Gen. Clifford Gairanod has stepped down from his post after an HPG member was caught on...
Nation
fbtw
45 families left homeless in Cavite fire

45 families left homeless in Cavite fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
At least 45 families lost their homes in a fire that hit a residential area in Bacoor, Cavite on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw

23 remain missing in Basilan ferry fire

By Roel Pareño | 1 day ago
Twenty-three passengers of the ferry that caught fire off Basilan remain missing, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Family of 5 dies in Pangasinan fire

By Cesar Ramirez | 2 days ago
Five members of a family died in a fire that destroyed their house in Pozorrubio, Pangasinan shortly after midnight yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

SC reverses Floirendo’s graft conviction

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 2 days ago
The Supreme Court has reversed a decision of the Sandiganbayan convicting former Davao del Norte congressman Antonio Floirendo Jr. of graft.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ex-HPG chief’s son seen hitting trainee in video

By Emmanuel Tupas | 58 minutes ago
The previously unnamed Highway Patrol Group officer seen in a viral video hitting a trainee is a son of erstwhile HPG chief Brig. Gen. Clifford Gairanod, a source said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Pasay’s top cop axed over jailbreak

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 58 minutes ago
Pasay City police chief Col. Froilan Uy was relieved from his post yesterday to give way to an investigation into the escape of 10 detainees from the Malibay police substation 6 last Monday.
Nation
fbtw

DILG: More PNP execs in P6.7 billion shabu haul

By Emmanuel Tupas | 58 minutes ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos yesterday claimed that more ranking police officials are linked to the P6.7-billion shabu haul last year.
Nation
fbtw

Printing press fire leaves 4 dead

By Ghio Ong | 58 minutes ago
Four workers died when a printing press exploded and caught fire in Valenzuela City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Businessman slain in Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 58 minutes ago
A businessman was shot dead in front of his house in Makati City on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with