Go aids residents affected by oil spill in Pola

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go visited and provided assistance to residents affected by the oil spill in Pola, Oriental Mindoro on Monday.

In his message, Go acknowledged the devastating impact of the incident on the livelihood and well-being of the affected communities. He stressed the importance of immediate and coordinated action to address the oil spill and its aftermath.

“Dapat bilisan ang government intervention, magtulungan po tayo. Nandiyan na yan, kaya nga nagtatrabaho ang ating Coast Guard, national government at nagtatrabaho ang mga LGUs (local government units),” he said.

Go has been vocal in his call for concerned authorities to swiftly respond to the oil spill even as he called on the ship owners to take full responsibility for the incident.

During the relief activity in Pola held at Manuel M. De Castro Memorial Auditorium, Go and his team distributed food packs, vitamins, face masks and snacks to 500 affected residents.

Select beneficiaries received bicycles, cell phones, shoes, watch, balls for basketball and volleyball and shirts.

Personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development separately provided financial assistance.

Go urged residents with medical conditions to avail themselves of the services provided by the Malasakit Center at the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital in Calapan City.

Go said oil spill victims should prioritize their health and seek out these services to help alleviate their financial burden.