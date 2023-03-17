^

Nation

DOH: Cholera, not amoebiasis outbreak in San Carlos

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
March 17, 2023 | 12:00am
DOH: Cholera, not amoebiasis outbreak in San Carlos
Alingasa admitted that the laboratory at the San Carlos City Hospital can only detect amoebiasis, but not the bacteria that causes gasteoenteritis.
Philstar.com / File

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — An outbreak of cholera and not amoebiasis occurred in San Carlos City in Negros Occidental.

Citing findings by the Epidemiology Bureau of the Department of Health (DOH), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management officer Joe Recalex Alingasa said seven of the 22 specimens tested positive for cholera.

The DOH sent a team of epidemiologists to San Carlos to verify a reported outbreak of amoebiasis, which prompted the declaration of a state of health emergency by Mayor Renato Gustilo.

The DOH said local government units should seek guidance before declaring a state of health emergency.

Alingasa admitted that the laboratory at the San Carlos City Hospital can only detect amoebiasis, but not the bacteria that causes gasteoenteritis.

Gustilo lifted the state of health emergency last week after amoebiasis cases dropped.

Alingasa said gastroenteritis cases in the city also decreased.

“It is still not clear where the illness started but we are regularly conducting weekly monitoring and water analysis of water refilling stations,” Alingasa said.

The city government’s waterworks department conducts regular chlorination of the water system, he added.

CHOLERA

DOH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Call center agent probed for P7 million theft

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
A call center agent is under investigation after she was accused of embezzling P7 million from a woman in Quezon City, police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Demolition starts for Mindanao Avenue project

Demolition starts for Mindanao Avenue project

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
At least 300 families are set to be displaced as the Department of Public Works and Highways started demolishing homes and...
Nation
fbtw
3 carjackers get life terms for Venson slay

3 carjackers get life terms for Venson slay

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
After 12 years, a Quezon City court convicted yesterday three members of a carjacking group for the murder of car dealer Venson...
Nation
fbtw
Pork scam: Evidence vs ex-Mindoro lawmaker sufficient

Pork scam: Evidence vs ex-Mindoro lawmaker sufficient

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has ruled to continue with the trial of the graft and malversation cases filed against former Oriental Mindoro...
Nation
fbtw
Government hit over slow response on oil spill

Government hit over slow response on oil spill

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
A lawmaker lamented what she described as the government’s slow response to the oil spill from the sunken motor tanker...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec all set for Marawi plebiscites

Comelec all set for Marawi plebiscites

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections is ready to conduct plebiscites to ratify the creation of two barangays in Marawi City in Lanao...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Zambales

Magnitude 4.7 quake hits Zambales

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Zambales yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Phivolcs lowers Mayon&rsquo;s alert level

Phivolcs lowers Mayon’s alert level

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
The alert status for Mayon Volcano has been lowered to Level 1.
Nation
fbtw
P19.9 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

P19.9 billion seized illegal drugs destroyed

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency destroyed 3.7 tons of illegal drugs seized in various operations with an estimated...
Nation
fbtw

Ombudsman probe of ex-Ifugao governor over vehicle purchase sought

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Audit wants the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate former congressman Teodoro Baguilat Jr. and other former provincial government officials of Ifugao over alleged irregularities in the purchase...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with