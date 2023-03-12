Ex-Trece Martires vice mayor slay suspect arrested

MANILA, Philippines — The alleged gunman in the murder of former vice mayor Alex Lubigan of Trece Martires City and his security escort in 2018 was arrested in Antipolo City in Rizal on Friday.

Ariel Paiton was apprehended in Barangay San Jose at around 6:30 p.m., Cavite police director Col. Christopher Olazo said in a text message.

Police said Paiton was found in possession of a .45-caliber revolver.

The arrest warrants were for two counts of murder and frustrated murder issued by a local court.

Lubigan and his security aide Romulo Guilemer were in a Toyota Hilux driven by Romeo Edrinal when they were waylaid. Edrinal survived the attack.

Former Trece Martires mayor Melandres de Sagun was implicated in the killing, but the charges filed against him was dismissed for lack of probable cause.

Paiton was indicted for two counts of murder. Councilor Lawrence Arca of Maragondon was tagged as an accessory to the crime.