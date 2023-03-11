^

Nation

5 Japanese crew members rescued near Oriental Mindoro

Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 11:32am
5 Japanese crew members rescued near Oriental Mindoro
The foreign nationals, Saturday, said they departed Japan en route to Davao before their vessel was accidentally damaged, causing it to list. They were later on rescued at around 6:30 a.m.
Released / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Philippine Coast Guard rescued five Japanese crew members Saturday morning aboard MV Catriona in waters off Navotas, Calapan in Oriental Mindoro after encountering a maritime incident.

The foreign nationals said they departed Japan en route to Davao before their fishing vessel was accidentally damaged, causing it to list. They were later rescued at around 6:30 a.m.

"Upon receipt of the report from a transiting vessel, the PCG Command Center coordinated with the Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog and PCG Station Oriental Mindoro to conduct a search and rescue operations, " said the Coast Guard in a social media post.

Those rescued to by the BRP Habagat (TB-271) were the following:

  • Isuo Tamura: 86-years-old
  • Hiromu Nisiha: 83-years-old
  • Hamgayo Tsukasa: 80-years-old
  • Osamu Kawakami: 74-years-old
  • Hayaan Isamu: 74-years-old

"The PCG SAR team also confirmed that the five Japanese crew members of fishing vessel, MV CATRIONA, are in GOOD PHYSICAL CONDITION, " added the Coast Guard.

The PCG's BRP Hangat (TB-271) safely arrived at the Port of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro as of 9:10 a.m. today. — James Relativo

FISHING VESSEL

ORIENTAL MINDORO

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
