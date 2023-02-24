^

Nation

P421K worth shabu seized from cop, 2 accomplices

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 24, 2023 | 10:48am
P421K worth shabu seized from cop, 2 accomplices
The three suspects are now locked in a detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines (Updated 12:43 p.m.) — Anti-narcotics agents seized P421,600 worth of shabu from a policeman and two accomplices entrapped in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 here late Thursday.

Christian Frivaldo, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters Friday Patrolman Jassim Mohammad Aking and companions Sandatu Macmod and Fatima Usman are now detained.

The suspects fell in a sting in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 here, laid with the help of personnel of the Cotabato City Police Office.

Aking belongs to a unit under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, his friends told reporters here via online Messenger.

“They are now under our custody. We shall immediately file corresponding charges against them,” Frivaldo said.

Agents of PDEA-BARMM involved in the operation that led to the arrest of Aking, Macmod and Usman placed at P461, 600 the value of the shabu confiscated from them, weighing 62 grams.

