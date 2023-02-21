Comelec ready for Bulacan village plebiscite

MALOLOS, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is ready to conduct a plebiscite that will divide Barangay Muzon in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan into four villages.

Elmo Duque, Comelec spokesperson and assistant regional director for Central Luzon, said only registered voters in the village as of Aug. 1, 2022 could participate in the plebiscite.

Duque said the campaign period would start from Feb. 23 to March 24. Inspection of the polling precincts will be done on Feb. 23.

A gun ban and Comelec checkpoints will be in effect from Feb. 23 to April 1, while a liquor ban will be implemented from Feb. 25 to March 25. Carrying of deadly weapons near the polling precinct is prohibited during the period.

San Jose del Monte Mayor Arthur Robes said that once the plebiscite approves the division of Barangay Muzon, the city government would prioritize projects such as road widening, installation of street lights and garbage collection for the newly created villages.