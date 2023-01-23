Fair weather in Metro Manila in next 3 days

PAGASA said the trough or extension of a low-pressure area is still affecting the southern part of the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and most parts of Luzon are forecast to have fair weather in the next three days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Ser-vices Administration (PAGASA) announced yesterday.

Visayas and Mindanao may have more chances of rain, according to PAGASA.

The state weather bureau said Metro Manila would be fair with partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Chances of light rains are possible from Monday to Wednesday.

The weather disturbance may enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next few days.

Other parts of Luzon are affected by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Baguio City will be cloudy today with some rains, but PAGASA predicts better weather by tomorrow until Wednesday.

The Bicol Region is expected to have scattered rains and thunderstorms today, but will have improving weather by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most parts of the Visayas are forecast to have isolated rains today, but will have higher chances of rainfall tomorrow and Wednesday.

Mindanao will have rainy weather in the next three days because of the low-pressure area.

