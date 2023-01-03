Fugitive nabbed in Caloocan

MANILA, Philippines — The No. 2 most wanted man in Cagayan Valley was apprehended by police in Caloocan City over the weekend.

Jovel Villarosa, alias Christian Alvarez, 37, was arrested at a house in Barangay 28, Maypajo by operatives of the Northern Police District (NPD) special operations unit.

Villarosa has a pending warrant for murder, homicide and robbery issued by the Tuguegarao City Regional Trial Court in May 2011.

He is being held at the NPD detention cell pending his transfer to the Tuguegarao court.