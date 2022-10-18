^

Cavite lawmakers, mayors back Remulla as son faces drug raps

Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 7:46pm
Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla speaks in front of of DOJ employees during his first flag ceremony as justice secretary on July 4, 2022. In his speech Remulla has identified three attached agencies of the department that need their help.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers and mayors of Cavite have issued a statement in support of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla — a former Cavite congressman and whose brother is provincial governor — who has batted away calls to resign after a son was arrested in an anti-drug operation this month.

The joint statement, signed on Monday, was signed by seven district representatives and a party-list representative and the mayors of Cavite's seven cities.

"While we clearly understand that as a good father, it is his moral and legal duty to ensure his son's right to due process, we likewise believe in his dedication and honesty as a public servant," they said, adding they admire President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for his objectivity in backing his appointee to the justice department.

READ: 'No basis': Marcos rejects resignation calls for Remulla

Remulla said Monday morning that he will not heed calls for him to resign over potential conflict of interest in the case faced by his son Juanito III, who has been in charged in court for drug possession and is facing preliminary investigation for importation of illegal drugs.

Juanito III was arrested over 937 grams — the case filed in court lists 893.91 grams — of "kush" marijuana that had been consigned to him in a parcel from California in the US. 

Remulla has promised not to intervene in the case and said that prosecutor's resolutions on the raps his son is facing will go straight to court and will no longer go through his office.

"That is not my call," Remulla said of the calls to resign. "I am a very honorable person when it comes to this. It's the president's call and if I feel later on that I am not any more effective in this position then I will talk to the president whatever has to be done in the future."

READ: Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA

Remulla is himself a former governor of Cavite and was congressman for the 7th District before Marcos Jr. tapped him to be justice secretary.

A copy of the joint statement posted by Rep. Roy Loyola (Cavite, 5th District), showed the following signatories:

Representatives

  • Ramon Jolo Revilla III (1st District)
  • Lani Mercado-Revilla (2nd District)
  • Adrian Jay Advincula (3rd District)
  • Elpidio Barzaga Jr. (4th District)
  • Roy Loyola (5th District)
  • Antonio Ferrer (6th District)
  • Aniela Bianca Tolentino (8th District)
  • Bryan Revilla (Agimat party-list)

The seat for the 7th District is vacant because of Remulla's appointment to the DOJ. House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin, is caretaker lawmaker for the district.

READ: Cavite rep seeks revival of House probe into alleged ABS-CBN violations

Mayors

  • Strike Revilla (Bacoor)
  • Jennifer Barzaga (Dasmarinas)
  • Luis Ferrer IV (General Trias)
  • Alex Advincula (Imus)
  • Denver Chua (Cavite City)
  • Abraham Tolentino (Tagaytay)
  • Gemma Lubigan (Trece Martires)

Also a signatory was Dahlia Loyola, mayor of Carmona town and president of the Cavite Mayors' League.

BOYING REMULLA

PHILIPPINE DRUG ENFORCEMENT AGENCY
