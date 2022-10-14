Remulla son charged with possession of illegal drugs

This handout photo from ther Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency shows bags of marijuana seized during a counternarcotics operation where Juanito Jose Remulla III was arrested in October 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Juanito Jose Remulla III, son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, has been charged for possession of illegal drugs before the regional trial court of Las Piñas.

Prosecution Attorney Jennah Marie Dela Cruz of the prosecution confirmed this to reporters on Friday.

“We filed for violation of Section 11 of [Republic Act 9165] that is possession of illegal drugs kasi yun yung, based on evidence na inevaluate, yun yung pinaka-appropriate na case na pwedeng i-file,” she told reporters.

(We filed for violation of Section 11 of RA 9165 that is possession of illegal drugs because based on evidence that was evaluated, this was the most appropriate case that may be filed.)

The prosecutor stressed that the charge is non-bailable.

Part of the Information or charge sheet read:

That on or about 11th day of October 2022, in the City of Las Piñas, Philippines, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, the above-named accused, without being authorized by law, did then and there, willfully, unlawfully and knowingly have in his possession, custody, and control, one brown paper parcel with bubble wrap containing two tape-sealed transparent plastic bag, each containing four three seven nine three (437.93) grams; and four five five point nine eight (455.98) grams, both with a total weight of eight nine three point nine one (893.91) grames of Cannabis (Marijuana), a dangerous drug.

Dela Cruz said the younger Remulla was initially facing complaints for importation of drugs, but these have since been referred for preliminary investigation in Pasay City, which has jurisdiction over the elements of the offense.

A preliminary investigation would allow the respondent, the younger Remulla, to file a counter-affidavit for his defense.

Dela Cruz also noted that there was no participation or intervention from the Department of Justice, where the respondent’s father sits as its secretary.

“The integrity of that [resolution] is intact and what the justice secretary has been saying that he will not intervene whatsoever, that’s true. That is the assurance that our office can give,” she added in Filipino.

The justice chief has vowed not to interfere in the case, saying his 38-year-old son "will have to face his predicament as a fully emancipated child."

"A person should always face the consequences of their actions and I will let justice take its own course," he also said in a handwritten letter released to media, stressing he takes his roles as father and as justice secretary seriously.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has already rejected calls for resignation of Remulla, saying these have no basis.