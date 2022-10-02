^

Nation

Pasay, Parañaque, Pampanga report 80% of 2022 kidnappings

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2022 | 12:00am
Pasay, ParaÃ±aque, Pampanga report 80% of 2022 kidnappings
Data from the police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) showed that 31 kidnappings were reported from January to September this year. Of this number, 25 or 80.64 percent occurred in Luzon.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The cities of Paranaque and Pasay in Metro Manila and Pampanga province are the three areas in the country where a majority of kidnappings were recorded this year.

Data from the police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) showed that 31 kidnappings were reported from January to September this year. Of this number, 25 or 80.64 percent occurred in Luzon.

The areas in Luzon where most of the cases happened are in Paranaque with seven, and Pasay and Pampanga with six each. A common denominator among the three is they host most of the Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) firms in the country.

The AKG also documented three cases in Makati and two more in Manila.

Kidnapping cases were also recorded in other parts of the country. These are Cebu with two incidents, and one each in Bulacan, Lanao del Norte, Iligan City, Surigao del Sur and Sulu.

Seventeen of the 31 cases recorded so far this year are POGO-related while one took place in a casino. The remaining 13, meanwhile, are considered as traditional kidnapping for ransom incidents.

For the whole of 2021, 36 kidnappings were recorded in the country: 29 in Metro Manila, two each in Cavite and Pampanga and one each in Nueva Ecija, Davao del Sur and Bacolod City.

Henry Lim Bon Liong, president of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc., urged the Filipino-Chinese community to remain calm and cooperate with the AKG for proper action should a kidnapping happen.

KIDNAPPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mindanao troops receive Israeli 155 MM cannons on trucks

Mindanao troops receive Israeli 155 MM cannons on trucks

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
The defense department has augmented the artillery assets of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division with eight modern large...
Nation
fbtw
1,407 villagers in Davao town gets free health services

1,407 villagers in Davao town gets free health services

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
More than a thousand poor residents benefited from a series of medical and dental missions in three interior barangays in...
Nation
fbtw
Cornejo wants Vhong Navarro moved to jail

Cornejo wants Vhong Navarro moved to jail

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
The camp of model Deniece Cornejo is seeking the transfer of actor and television host Vhong Navarro to the Taguig jail.
Nation
fbtw
LTO extends driver&rsquo;s license validity, car registration

LTO extends driver’s license validity, car registration

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has extended the validity of driver’s licenses and car registration for a month, in consideration...
Nation
fbtw

Man kills brod over land dispute

By Michelle Zoleta | 1 day ago
A man allegedly shot dead his brother over a land dispute in Sitio Labrahan in Barangay Don Juan Vercelos in this city on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Actor nabbed in drug bust

Actor nabbed in drug bust

By Emmanuel Tupas | 38 minutes ago
Actor Dominic Roco and his four companions were arrested in a sting in Quezon City yesterday wherein police confiscated P126,000...
Nation
fbtw
Judge denies Vhong&rsquo;s bid to stay in NBI

Judge denies Vhong’s bid to stay in NBI

By Romina Cabrera | 38 minutes ago
A Taguig City court has denied actor Vhong Navarro’s petition to stay in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbtw
6th ID gets new military equipment

6th ID gets new military equipment

By John Unson | 38 minutes ago
The artillery assets of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division received a boost in firepower with the arrival of eight units...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City forms task force vs child labor, exploitation

Quezon City forms task force vs child labor, exploitation

By Janvic Mateo | 38 minutes ago
Responding to the increase in children selling sampaguita in different parts of Quezon City, the local government yesterday...
Nation
fbtw

Fallen Bulacan rescuers get posthumous awards

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 38 minutes ago
The five rescuers of the Bulacan provincial disaster risk reduction and management office who died on duty during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding were posthumously conferred the Bakas Parangal ng Kagitingan...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with