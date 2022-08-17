^

Nation

Other schools willing to take in Colegio de San Lorenzo students after closure

August 17, 2022 | 11:13am
This picture shows the facade of Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City
MANILA, Philippines — At least three schools in Quezon City have signaled that they are willing to take in students of Colegio de San Lorenzo affected by its abrupt closure, city Mayor Joy Belmonte said Wednesday.

Belmonte told DZBB that Trinity University of Asia, Thames International School and Quezon City University are all willing to accommodate CDSL students who were suddenly left hanging after the college announced on the first day of classes that it will permanently close due to financial woes.

“We will facilitate na iyong mga mag-aaral makapag-aral sa iba’t-ibang paaralan dito sa lungsod and we are coordinating with these different schools already,” Belmonte said.

(We will facilitate that the students are able to study in different schools here in the city and we are coordinating with these different schools already.)

Belmonte said 717 students from nursery to Grade 12 are affected by CDSL’s closure, while 652 college students are also impacted. Of the college students, 172 are supposed to graduate this school year.

Quezon City legal department head Orlando Casimiro said on CNN Philippines’ “The Source” that during their meeting with CDSL, it provided a list of eight schools where their students can transfer, although he did not specify what schools these were.

Also speaking on “The Source,” Department of Education spokesperson Michael Poa said Thames International School is willing to take in CDSL students without additional costs, but would only be accepting those in Grades 11 and 12.

“They are willing to charge students the same amount of fees that Colegio de San Lorenzo charges their students,” Poa said.

Belmonte, meanwhile, said they can also assist teachers of CDSL in finding new jobs through their public employment and service office and might also be tapped for the city’s remedial education program.

Poa and Commission on Higher Education chairperson J. Prospero de Vera III have said that CDSL closed down without giving them prior notice. Students and their parents were also shocked to find out that CDSL was closing on the first day of its classes.

Poa said they are looking into possible sanctions against the CDSL, but admitted that the punishment they can impose might no longer be effective in this case.

“Sanctions that we usually impose on schools would be suspension of their license, recognition and all that, which is not really gonna be not effective as now seeing that the school is closed,” he said. — Xave Gregorio

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

