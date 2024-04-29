^

Marcos commends 6th ID’s peacebuilding efforts

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 29, 2024 | 6:08pm
Officials of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, led by Major Gen. Alex Rillera, gave President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a token fashioned from an unserviceable assault rifle, during his visit to Camp Siongco in Maguindanao del Norte on April 29, 2024.
COTABATO CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday lauded the Army’s 6th Infantry Division for its unrelenting anti-terror campaign and its feats in securing the return to the fold of law of enemies of state now reintegrated into mainstream society.

The president was at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, where 6th ID’s headquarters is located, on Monday afternoon, after his sorties in Parang and Barira towns in the province and in Pikit, Cotabato.

In a message, Marcos told the officers and personnel from different units of 6th ID, gathered at the camp’s gymnasium, that he appreciates their domestic peacebuilding efforts, along with the local communities, in support of the Mindanao peace process.

“As your president, I join the country in giving you a proud salute,” he said.

While at Camp Siongco, 6th ID officials, led by Major Gen. Alex Rillera, presented to the president assorted firearms surrendered in recent months by residents of provinces under the 6th ID’s jurisdiction.

Some of the firearms were voluntarily turned in by members of the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who have surrendered in recent months.

Part of the weapons cache 6th ID officials presented to Marcos belonged to the 12 BIFF terrorists killed by soldiers in an encounter in Barangay Kitango in Datu Saudi Ampatuan last week.

One of the terrorists killed in the incident was the BIFF’s top leader, Kagui Karialan, whose real name is Mohiden Alimodin Animbang, wanted for 47 high-profile criminal cases in different courts in Central Mindanao.

