QC to assist Colegio de San Lorenzo community after sudden school closure

Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 4:43pm
This picture shows the facade of Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City
Google Images

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government said it would support members of the Colegio de San Lorenzo after the school suddenly announced its permanent closure on Monday, August 15.

To recall, the school management cited "financial instability and lack of financial viability brought about by the ongoing pandemic and exacerbated by consistent low enrollment turnout" as the reason for the closure.

In a statement sent to reporters Tuesday afternoon, the city said that its legal officer Orlando Casimiro had already met with the representatives of Colegio de San Lorenzo earlier that morning, adding that the latter "committed full compliance to the needs of its students and teachers."

"The officials of Colegio de San Lorenzo have expressed their full cooperation in refunding tuition and other expenses such as books and uniforms; endorsing students to other schools and universities; and releasing the salaries and incentives of its teaching and non-teaching staff," he was quoted as saying. 

Earlier, Department of Education spokesperson Michael Poa said that the school did not communicate with them about their plans to close down before publicly issuing its announcement in its social media channels.

Quezon City added that former teachers and non-teaching personnel left jobless will now be endorsed to the city's Public Employment Service Office for financial assistance or prospective employment. 

Representatives of the school said in the meeting with the city government that they were already in the process of releasing the student transcripts and documents for transfer to other educational institutions.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte also said that several schools have expressed their willingness to accommodate the students. The Quezon City University is also open to accepting interested students in its three branches, especially graduating students. 

"The QCU will welcome the college students of CDSL and we will help in crediting their classes and helping them have a smooth transition to our university," QCU president Theresita Atienza said.

According to the city government, former students of the school who still have outstanding fees are also no longer required to pay their delinquencies in the wake of the sudden closure.

"We will extend all possible assistance to the students and parents, especially since the school year has started. We shall help in coordinating with other schools, colleges, and universities where affected students can transfer with their credentials credited," Mayor Joy Belmonte said. 

"We need to ensure that no student will encounter any delay in their studies, especially the graduating or senior ones, and that their refund will be given quickly. The teaching and administrative personnel should also be taken care of."

The school’s representative, in a general meeting held on Monday, August 5, said they coordinated with the College of St. Catherine – Quezon City to accept students from CDSL without the need to take an entrance test.

In a separate Facebook post, the Villagers Montessori College in Barangay Sangandaan, Project 8 also offered to accommodate affected students of CDSL.

Franco Luna with a report from Xave Gregorio and The STAR 

 

 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.

