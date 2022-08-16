Colegio de San Lorenzo officials in talks with CHED after closure

This picture shows the facade of Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — Officials of Colegio de San Lorenzo, which announced its permanent closure coinciding with the first day of classes, are currently in discussions with the Commission on Higher Education’s Metro Manila office, the agency’s chairperson J. Prospero De Vera III said Tuesday.

Department of Education spokesperson Michael Poa said CDSL did not communicate with them about their plans to close down.

“They did not formally inform the department of their intent to close,” Poa said.

He said that the DepEd will only acknowledge the closure of CDSL “once we are assured that the transfer credentials of the affected students are processed and released by the school.”

He said that DepEd’s primary concern is the learners. He added that a private school in Quezon City has told the agency that they are willing to absorb CDSL students, particularly Grades 11 and 12, at the same tuition rate.

Poa, however, cannot assure assistance to CDSL teachers but vowed to “explore” options for this.

CDSL sudden closure

CDSL said Monday in a letter that it is permanently closing down due to financial instability and lack of economic viability brought by the pandemic and exacerbated by consistent low enrollment turnout over the past years.

“While students have already enrolled for the upcoming school year 2022-2023, it would be difficult for Colegio De San Lorenzo to continue operating due to the low turnout of enrollees this year,” CDSL said.

It assured students that it will “initiate full refunds of fees paid” and assist them “for their transfer to other schools and educational institutions by timely releasing their records and credentials for such purpose.”

The school’s representative, in a general meeting held on Monday, August 5, said they coordinated with the College of St. Catherine – Quezon City to accept students from CDSL without the need to take an entrance test.

The classes at the College of St. Catherine, Quezon City will start on September 12.

In a Facebook post, the Villagers Montessori College in Barangay Sangandaan, Project 8, Quezon City, offered to accommodate the affected students of CDSL. — Xave Gregorio with reports from James Patrick Cruz/Interaksyon and Janvic Mateo/The STAR