P1-M worth shabu seized in GenSan sting

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — The police seized P1 million worth of shabu from a peddler entrapped in Barangay Bula here Saturday.

Col. Paul Bometivo, city police director, said the suspect, Jason Tiu Lacsamana, 47, is now detained.

He was immediately arrested after selling his illegal merchandise to non-uniformed policemen during a tradeoff in Barangay Bula about noontime Saturday.

Bometivo said Lacsamana hails from Toril, Davao City.

He said members of the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit led by Lt. Albert Abelis was in the forefront of the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Lacsamana and the seizure from him of P1 million worth of shabu.

Bometivo said Lacsamana shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence.