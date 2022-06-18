^

Nation

P1-M worth shabu seized in GenSan sting

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 5:29pm
P1-M worth shabu seized in GenSan sting
Satellite image shows General Santos City.
Google Maps

GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines — The police seized P1 million worth of shabu from a peddler entrapped in Barangay Bula here Saturday.

Col. Paul Bometivo, city police director, said the suspect, Jason Tiu Lacsamana, 47, is now detained.

He was immediately arrested after selling his illegal merchandise to non-uniformed policemen during a tradeoff in Barangay Bula about noontime Saturday.

Bometivo said Lacsamana hails from Toril, Davao City.

He said members of the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit led by Lt. Albert Abelis was in the forefront of the entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of Lacsamana and the seizure from him of P1 million worth of shabu.

Bometivo said Lacsamana shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence.  

DRUG TRAFFICKING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hit-and-run suspect skips hearing

Hit-and-run suspect skips hearing

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Two days after holding a press conference at Camp Crame, hit-and-run suspect Jose Antonio Sanvicente did not attend a preliminary...
Nation
fbtw

Former press club president found dead

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Former National Press Club president Alfredo Lobo was found dead in his condominium unit in Malate, Manila on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
DENR: Building at dolomite beach for &lsquo;mandamus agencies&rsquo;

DENR: Building at dolomite beach for ‘mandamus agencies’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
A two-story building is under construction at the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach to house personnel of 13 agencies tasked to...
Nation
fbtw

Philippines reports new bird flu outbreaks  

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
Avian influenza or bird flu continues to spread across the country as new outbreaks have been recorded in Luzon and Mindanao.
Nation
fbtw

Calabarzon worker to get wage hike

By Shiela Crisostomo | 13 days ago
Minimum wage earners in Calabarzon will get an increase in their daily take- home pay.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Sectors unaffected by veto of South Cotabato anti-mining ban

Sectors unaffected by veto of South Cotabato anti-mining ban

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
The indigenous people in South Cotabato are not bothered by the veto by Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo of the provincial board’s...
Nation
fbtw
New 6th ID commander wishes surrender of more terrorists

New 6th ID commander wishes surrender of more terrorists

By John Unson | 3 hours ago
The new commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division assured Saturday to emulate his predecessors who had secured the...
Nation
fbtw
Duterte swears in Padilla

Duterte swears in Padilla

By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Senator-elect Robin Padilla took his oath of office before President Duterte at Malacañang on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits historic Metropolitan Theater

Fire hits historic Metropolitan Theater

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
A portion of the iconic Metropolitan Theater was gutted by fire yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
P40 million illegal drugs seized

P40 million illegal drugs seized

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Illegal drugs worth nearly P40 million were confiscated in Cebu City and Kalinga in the past two days, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with