^

Nation

Misamis, Lanao vow victory for Uniteam

Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2022 | 9:40pm
Misamis, Lanao vow victory for Uniteam
This photo taken on April 24, 2022 shows presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) waving during a campaign rally in Taguig, suburban Manila ahead of the presidential election on May 9.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Governors of Misamis and Lanao have vowed to deliver victory for the tandem of frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte in their respective provinces.

At separate grand rallies of the tandem last Tuesday, Govs. Yevgeny Vicente Emano of Misamis Oriental, Philip Tan of Misamis Occidental and Imelda ‘Angging’ Dimaporo of Lanao del Norte all endorsed the leading presidential and vice presidential candidates to their constituents.

At the grand rally held here at the Pelaez Sports Center attended by a crowd of about 100,000 people as estimated by organizers, Emano introduced Marcos and Duterte as the “next president and vice president of the Philippines.”

Welcomed by cheers from supporters, Marcos vowed to develop the Laguindingan Airport into an international airport should he win in the May 9 polls.

Marcos has committed to making CDO’s airport a part of their UniTeam’s plan to boost the country’s tourism industry by building more international airports.
 
“We will boost the tourism industry by building airports so visitors won’t have to pass through Manila anymore. Perhaps we can convert the Laguindingan Airport into an international airport so those who want to visit you can go straight here to CDO and see how beautiful Misamis Oriental is,” he said in his speech.

Currently, Laguindingan Airport while also referred to as Laguindingan International Airport is classified as a Principal Domestic Airport Class 1. The category is for airports capable of serving jet aircraft with a capacity of at least 100 seats.
 
In the morning, Marcos attended the UniTeam grand rally in Mindanao Civic Center Gymnasium in Tubod town, Lanao del Norte where Gov. Imelda Dimaporo has committed to delivering a landslide vote of their constituents for Marcos and Duterte.
 
“Lanao del Norte is really for BBM. Even our local political opponents are also supporting (him). I told BBM I’m so happy in Lanao del Norte because even our political opponents are supporting you and Mayor Sara,” Dimaporo said.
 
Citing their families’ close ties and the same message and advocacy since she ran for the first time in 1998, Dimaporo also sees the importance behind the UniTeam’s message of unity.
 
“That’s been my slogan. In my first run, ‘unity for peace and development’. You have to unite your people because people will suffer with too much politics. If we are not united we cannot see peace and progress,” Dimaporo said.

In his speech, Marcos said he sees the need to improve the quality of education in the province.

“We need to look at our educational system and give bigger support to our teachers,” he vowed.
 
Aside from education, the former senator also committed to building infrastructures through the continuation of the Duterte administration’s "Build, Build, Build" program as well as the improvement of digital infrastructure to create more jobs in the province.   

Uniteam senatorial candidates Gibo Teodoro, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, Sen. Migz Zubiri, Robin Padilla, Jinggoy Estrada, Mark Villar and Harry Roque also joined Marcos at the Wednesday rally.
 
Other officials present were Vice Governor Cristy Atay, 1st District Rep. Mohamad Khalid Quibranza Dimaporo, 2nd District Cong. Abdullah ‘Bobby’ Dimaporo, 2nd District Representative aspirant Sittie Aminah Quibranza Dimaporo and Vice Governor aspirant Allan Lim.

BONGBONG MARCOS

UNITEAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo volunteer in Quezon reported missing

Robredo volunteer in Quezon reported missing

By Arnell Ozaeta | 9 hours ago
According to Betsie Gatdula, her husband Dante left their home around 7 a.m. on April 23 to attend a meeting of the RPC but...
Nation
fbtw
Police may have underestimated crowd size at Robredo's Pasay rally, online tool suggests

Police may have underestimated crowd size at Robredo's Pasay rally, online tool suggests

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
According to online crowd estimation tool MapChecking, the NCRPO's lower-end estimate would mean 1.3 people for every square...
Nation
fbtw
South Korean woman faces deportation

South Korean woman faces deportation

By Rudy Santos | 2 days ago
The Bureau of Immigration is set to deport a South Korean woman for illegally working in Las Piñas City.
Nation
fbtw
Duterte lauds 3 PSG members for passing Bar exams

Duterte lauds 3 PSG members for passing Bar exams

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Duterte has lauded three members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) who passed the 2020/2021 Bar examina...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO: Up to 80,000 attended Robredo&rsquo;s rally

NCRPO: Up to 80,000 attended Robredo’s rally

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police have reduced to around 70,000 to 80,000 the crowd estimate on the grand rally of presidential aspirant Vice President...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Man charged for beating upsenior in viral video

Man charged for beating upsenior in viral video

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The Las Piñas police filed charges yesterday against a man seen in a viral video beating up a senior citizen with a...
Nation
fbtw
Incumbents top choices for Metro Manila mayors &ndash; survey

Incumbents top choices for Metro Manila mayors – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 23 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors running for reelection or other local posts remained the most preferred candidates in the upcoming elections,...
Nation
fbtw
2 cops, 9 others nabbed for warehouse heist

2 cops, 9 others nabbed for warehouse heist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
Eleven people, including two police officers from Nueva Ecija, were arrested and identified as alleged members of a criminal...
Nation
fbtw
Pangasinan bans chicken, poultry products from Cagayan Valley

Pangasinan bans chicken, poultry products from Cagayan Valley

By Eva Visperas | 23 hours ago
The entry of chicken and poultry products from Cagayan Valley has been banned in Pangasinan amid reported cases of avian influenza...
Nation
fbtw
Calabarzon, Bicol workers seek wage hike

Calabarzon, Bicol workers seek wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 23 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Calabarzon and Bicol are seeking a salary increase more than double their current daily pay.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with