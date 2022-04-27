Misamis, Lanao vow victory for Uniteam

This photo taken on April 24, 2022 shows presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr (C) waving during a campaign rally in Taguig, suburban Manila ahead of the presidential election on May 9.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Governors of Misamis and Lanao have vowed to deliver victory for the tandem of frontrunners Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte in their respective provinces.

At separate grand rallies of the tandem last Tuesday, Govs. Yevgeny Vicente Emano of Misamis Oriental, Philip Tan of Misamis Occidental and Imelda ‘Angging’ Dimaporo of Lanao del Norte all endorsed the leading presidential and vice presidential candidates to their constituents.

At the grand rally held here at the Pelaez Sports Center attended by a crowd of about 100,000 people as estimated by organizers, Emano introduced Marcos and Duterte as the “next president and vice president of the Philippines.”

Welcomed by cheers from supporters, Marcos vowed to develop the Laguindingan Airport into an international airport should he win in the May 9 polls.

Marcos has committed to making CDO’s airport a part of their UniTeam’s plan to boost the country’s tourism industry by building more international airports.



“We will boost the tourism industry by building airports so visitors won’t have to pass through Manila anymore. Perhaps we can convert the Laguindingan Airport into an international airport so those who want to visit you can go straight here to CDO and see how beautiful Misamis Oriental is,” he said in his speech.

Currently, Laguindingan Airport while also referred to as Laguindingan International Airport is classified as a Principal Domestic Airport Class 1. The category is for airports capable of serving jet aircraft with a capacity of at least 100 seats.



In the morning, Marcos attended the UniTeam grand rally in Mindanao Civic Center Gymnasium in Tubod town, Lanao del Norte where Gov. Imelda Dimaporo has committed to delivering a landslide vote of their constituents for Marcos and Duterte.



“Lanao del Norte is really for BBM. Even our local political opponents are also supporting (him). I told BBM I’m so happy in Lanao del Norte because even our political opponents are supporting you and Mayor Sara,” Dimaporo said.



Citing their families’ close ties and the same message and advocacy since she ran for the first time in 1998, Dimaporo also sees the importance behind the UniTeam’s message of unity.



“That’s been my slogan. In my first run, ‘unity for peace and development’. You have to unite your people because people will suffer with too much politics. If we are not united we cannot see peace and progress,” Dimaporo said.

In his speech, Marcos said he sees the need to improve the quality of education in the province.

“We need to look at our educational system and give bigger support to our teachers,” he vowed.



Aside from education, the former senator also committed to building infrastructures through the continuation of the Duterte administration’s "Build, Build, Build" program as well as the improvement of digital infrastructure to create more jobs in the province.

Uniteam senatorial candidates Gibo Teodoro, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, Sen. Migz Zubiri, Robin Padilla, Jinggoy Estrada, Mark Villar and Harry Roque also joined Marcos at the Wednesday rally.



Other officials present were Vice Governor Cristy Atay, 1st District Rep. Mohamad Khalid Quibranza Dimaporo, 2nd District Cong. Abdullah ‘Bobby’ Dimaporo, 2nd District Representative aspirant Sittie Aminah Quibranza Dimaporo and Vice Governor aspirant Allan Lim.