Fire hits shopping mall; 2 hurt

At least P4 million worth of property was destroyed by the blaze, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

MANILA, Philippines — Two persons were injured when a three-hour fire broke out at a shopping mall in Barangay Horseshoe, Quezon City on Monday afternoon.

Jessica Baile, 31, a security guard, and rescue lineman Vandam Balobal, 25, both suffered lacerations.

Arson probers said the fire broke out at past 5 p.m. and reached the first alarm. It originated at the mall’s department store on the third floor.

Firefighters put out the flames at around 8:40 p.m., the BFP said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

In Barangay Bahay Toro, around 12 families were left homeless in a fire that hit a slum area before dawn yesterday.

The fire razed three houses along Batis street and destroyed around P7,500 worth of property.

The BFP said the fire started at around 12:47 a.m. and was declared under control before 2 a.m.

Arson investigators said the fire started at a three-story house owned by Ruben Cunanan.

Nobody was killed or injured during the fire.