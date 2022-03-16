^

Nation

Fire hits shopping mall; 2 hurt

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2022 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Two persons were injured when a three-hour fire broke out at a shopping mall in Barangay Horseshoe, Quezon City on Monday afternoon.

At least P4 million worth of property was destroyed by the blaze, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Jessica Baile, 31, a security guard, and rescue lineman Vandam Balobal, 25, both suffered lacerations.

Arson probers said the fire broke out at past 5 p.m. and reached the first alarm. It originated at the mall’s department store on the third floor.

Firefighters put out the flames at around 8:40 p.m., the BFP said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

In Barangay Bahay Toro, around 12 families were left homeless in a fire that hit a slum area before dawn yesterday.

The fire razed three houses along Batis street and destroyed around P7,500 worth of property.

The BFP said the fire started at around 12:47 a.m. and was declared under control before 2 a.m.

Arson investigators said the fire started at a three-story house owned by Ruben Cunanan.

Nobody was killed or injured during the fire.

