Suspect in 2017 killing of 'Doctor to the Barrio' Perlas nabbed

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police on Saturday the suspect in the 2017 murder in Lanao del Norte of a physician who served poor and isolated communities in the province.

Mohammad Nabel Langi Banding, 39, who allegedly shot Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte in March 2017, has been detained after local police served an arrest warrant on him.

Perlas was a member of the government's Doctors to the Barrios program, which was created to bring quality health care to "depressed, marginalized and underserved areas through the deployment of competent and community-oriented doctors."

According to reports, he was driving a motorcycle in Barangay Maranding Annex in Kapatagan when two motorcycle-riding men shot him while he was on his way to his home in Lala.

Banding's arrest in Barangay Abaga in Lala was confirmed by the Police Regional Office-10, which joined the Lanao del Norte provincial police in the operation.

Provincial police said Monday that Banding yielded peacefully after arresting offers showed him a warrant signed by Judge Alberto Quinto of Kapatagan RTC Branch 21.

