

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Suspect in 2017 killing of 'Doctor to the Barrio' Perlas nabbed
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 11:41am





 
Suspect in 2017 killing of 'Doctor to the Barrio' Perlas nabbed
This satellite image shows Lanao del Norte province.
Google Maps
 


COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The police on Saturday the suspect in the 2017 murder in Lanao del Norte of a physician who served poor and isolated communities in the province.


Mohammad Nabel Langi Banding, 39, who allegedly shot Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte in March 2017, has been detained after local police served an arrest warrant on him.



RELATED: Dr. Perlas murder case; Kin happy over filing of raps vs suspects


Perlas was a member of the government's Doctors to the Barrios program, which was created to bring quality health care to "depressed, marginalized and underserved areas through the deployment of competent and community-oriented doctors."


According to reports, he was driving a motorcycle in Barangay Maranding Annex in Kapatagan when two motorcycle-riding men shot him while he was on his way to his home in Lala.


Banding's  arrest in Barangay Abaga in Lala was confirmed by the Police Regional Office-10, which joined the Lanao del Norte provincial police in the operation.


Provincial police said Monday that Banding yielded peacefully after arresting offers showed him a warrant signed by Judge Alberto Quinto of Kapatagan RTC Branch 21.


LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We condemn the murder of Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas


 










 









DOCTORS TO THE BARRIOS
DREYFUSS PERLAS
KAPATAGAN
LANAO DEL NORTE
 
















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending

 





13,036 passport slots unused this month &ndash; DFA







13,036 passport slots unused this month – DFA



By Janvic Mateo |
1 day ago 


An official of the Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday expressed disappointment after 13,036 passport appointment slots...








Nation
fbtw













Davao private hospitals now accepting COVID-19 patients




By Edith Regalado |
12 hours ago 


At least four private hospitals in Davao City have been allowed to accept COVID patients after close to 1,000 health workers at the Southern Philippines Medical Center tested positive for the virus.








Nation
fbtw













Comelec reshuffles regional poll execs




By Evelyn Macairan |
12 hours ago 


The Commission on Elections is reassigning its regional directors and officers to prevent them from becoming close to local politicians seeking positions in the upcoming May 9 polls.








Nation
fbtw













Manila Zoo names new tiger after Isko




By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
12 hours ago 


Manila Zoo has received a white Siberian tiger from the Clark Safari and Adventure Park in Pampanga.








Nation
fbtw













Nationwide gun ban violators increase to 497




By Neil Jayson Servallos |
12 hours ago  


 The number of arrested gun ban violators nationwide rose to 497 as of yesterday, according to the Philippine National Police.








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Metro Manila at &lsquo;moderate&rsquo; risk for COVID-19 &ndash; OCTA







Metro Manila at ‘moderate’ risk for COVID-19 – OCTA



By Michael Punongbayan |
12 hours ago 


With the number of daily COVID-19 cases still on a downward trend, Metro Manila, Cavite and Rizal are now under “moderate”...

 






Nation
fbtw













Quezon City extends validity of business permits







Quezon City extends validity of business permits



By Janvic Mateo |
12 hours ago 


The Quezon City government has extended the validity of business permits and other ancillary clearances to complement its...








Nation
fbtw













NCRPO joins demolition in Bilibid







NCRPO joins demolition in Bilibid



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
12 hours ago 


Operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office took part in the demolition of makeshift huts at the New Bilibid Prison...








Nation
fbtw













Metro crime rate down by 17% &ndash; PNP







Metro crime rate down by 17% – PNP



By Emmanuel Tupas |
12 hours ago 


The crime volume in Metro Manila has dropped by nearly 17 percent, according to the Philippine National Police.








Nation
fbtw













PNP orders probe on grenade attacks







PNP orders probe on grenade attacks



By Neil Jayson Servallos |
12 hours ago 


The Manila Police District has been ordered to conduct a thorough investigation into the foiled grenade attacks on a cockfight...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with