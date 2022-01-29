Drug suspect killed in Nueva Ecija; Cavite ringleader held

MANILA, Philippines — A drug suspect was killed while his cohort managed to escape in a sting in Barangay Pulo in San Isidro, Nueva Ecija on Thursday.

Reports reaching Col. Jonas Amparo, Central Luzon deputy director for operations, identified the fatality as Villy Pajima, 40.

In Cavite, Joel Sarimos, the alleged leader of a drug and gun-for-hire syndicate, was arrested in Dasmariñas.

Col. Arnold Abad, Cavite police director, said Sarimos was arrested in October 2018 for illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms, but was released after posting bail.

Meanwhile, anti-narcotics agents seized shabu valued at P1 million from Yusop Gumander, who was arrested in Barangay Macabiso in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao.

In Bulacan, reports reaching acting provincial police director Col. Rommel Ochave said six kilos of dried marijuana valued at P1.4 million were seized from six suspects in Barangays Malayong and Mohon in Malolos in the past two days. – Ed Amoroso, Ramon Efren Lazaro, John Unson