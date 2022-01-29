

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
Drug suspect killed in Nueva Ecija; Cavite ringleader held
 


Ric Sapnu - The Philippine Star
January 29, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — A drug suspect was killed while his cohort managed to escape in a sting in Barangay Pulo in San Isidro, Nueva Ecija on Thursday.


Reports reaching Col. Jonas Amparo, Central Luzon deputy director for operations, identified the fatality as Villy Pajima, 40.


In Cavite, Joel Sarimos, the alleged leader of a drug and gun-for-hire syndicate, was arrested in Dasmariñas.


Col. Arnold Abad, Cavite police director, said Sarimos was arrested in October 2018 for illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms, but was released after posting bail.


Meanwhile, anti-narcotics agents seized shabu valued at  P1 million from Yusop Gumander, who was arrested in Barangay Macabiso in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao.


In Bulacan, reports reaching acting provincial police director Col. Rommel Ochave said six kilos of dried marijuana valued at P1.4 million were seized from six suspects in Barangays Malayong and Mohon in Malolos in the past two days. – Ed Amoroso, Ramon Efren Lazaro, John Unson


 


 







 









DRUGS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Manila ready to vaccinate ages 5 to 11







Manila ready to vaccinate ages 5 to 11



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
1 day ago 


The Manila city government is ready to inoculate minors aged five to 11 beginning Feb. 4.








Nation
fbtw













Legarda calls for strengthening of tropical fabrics industry to optimize its benefits for country







Legarda calls for strengthening of tropical fabrics industry to optimize its benefits for country



17 hours ago 


Senator Loren Legarda urged the government and concerned sectors to strengthen the tropical fabrics industry to optimize its...








Nation
fbtw













BSP warns of fake bills from ATMs







BSP warns of fake bills from ATMs



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
3 days ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas yesterday urged Filipinos to carefully inspect bills dispensed by automated teller machi...








Nation
fbtw













Philippines crime rate drops by 14%




By Emmanuel Tupas |
4 hours ago 


The crime volume in the country dropped by nearly 14 percent last year, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.








Nation
fbtw













Drug suspect killed in Nueva Ecija; Cavite ringleader held




By Ric Sapnu |
4 hours ago 


A drug suspect was killed while his cohort managed to escape in a sting in Barangay Pulo in San Isidro, Nueva Ecija on Thursday.








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Arena probed over 6 missing players







Arena probed over 6 missing players



By Emmanuel Tupas |
4 hours ago 


The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Thursday sent out subpoenas to the administrator of the Manila Arena...








Nation
fbtw













30 persons tagged in BDO hacking







30 persons tagged in BDO hacking



By Ghio Ong |
4 hours ago 


At least 30 more people have been linked to the hacking of bank accounts of around 700 depositors of Banco de Oro, the National...








Nation
fbtw













Fugitive tuna firm exec falls








Fugitive tuna firm exec falls



By Emmanuel Tupas |
4 hours ago 


One of the executives of tuna canning firm Alliance Select Foods International Inc. facing charges for refusing to open ASFII’s...








Nation
fbtw













NBI wants Kerwin moved to police camp







NBI wants Kerwin moved to police camp



By Ghio Ong |
4 hours ago 


Confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa must be transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig following his escape attempt, the National...








Nation
fbtw













P2 million drugs seized at NAIA







P2 million drugs seized at NAIA



By Rudy Santos |
4 hours ago 


The Bureau of Customs and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confiscated P2 million worth of illegal drugs sent from the Netherlands...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with