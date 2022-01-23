

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
House panel chief vows to pass motor taxi bill
 


Edu Punay - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2022 | 12:00am





 
House panel chief vows to pass motor taxi bill
House transportation committee chairman Edgar Mary Sarmiento made this commitment, saying the chamber has enough time to approve the motor taxi bill before Congress adjourns sessions next month for the election period.
Boy Santos, file
 


MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representative will pass a measure legalizing and regulating motorcycle ride-hailing services in the country before the election season.


House transportation committee chairman Edgar Mary Sarmiento made this commitment, saying the chamber has enough time to approve the motor taxi bill before Congress adjourns sessions next month for the election period.


“We still have nine session days before adjournment on Feb. 5. Once we pass this on third reading, we can transmit it immediately to the Senate. And if our versions have no difference, we can immediately send it to the President for his signature,” he said during the weekly Kapihan sa Manila Bay virtual forum.


The Samar congressman added that the consolidated version of 18 bills, which seek to amend Republic Act 4136 (Land Transportation and Traffic Code) to make motorcycle taxi services a public transport option, has been approved by the House plenary on second reading.


“It’s now with the committee on appropriations because it has budgetary requirements. It was supposed to be tackled this week, but the sessions were suspended due to the COVID-19 surge,” he said.


Sarmiento vowed that the measure would not allow a monopoly.


The lawmaker recently called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to retain ride-hailing giant Grab and its partner Move It in its extended motorcycle taxi pilot study.


In the same forum, Citimovers Motor Taxi appealed to the DOTr to also reconsider its decision to exclude them from the pilot test.


“They promised to include us after six months. But after we complied with all the requirements, we were still not included in their several pilot runs,” Citimovers representative Charles Punzalan said.


“We have 10,000 members nationwide so we don’t know why they did not include us in the pilot testing. Why is their study limited to only three companies when they can also get needed data from us?” Punzalan stressed.


Sarmiento said he would ask the DOTr why Citimovers was not included in the pilot test.


 










 









MOTORCYCLE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







House panel OKs bill hiking pensioners&rsquo; benefits







House panel OKs bill hiking pensioners’ benefits



By Edu Punay |
1 day ago 


A House panel has approved a measure seeking to grant additional benefits for pensioners.








Nation
fbtw













Maynilad sets 5-day supply cutoff




By Catherine Talavera |
January 22, 2022 - 12:00am 


Customers of Maynilad Water Services Inc. in Las Piñas and Muntinlupa will have no water for five days next week due to system adjustments for its treatment plants.








Nation
fbtw













P4 million COVID-19  test kits seized in Manila







P4 million COVID-19 test kits seized in Manila



By Emmanuel Tupas |
1 day ago 


Around 50 boxes of unauthorized COVID test kits valued at P450,000 were seized from three people in Ermita, Manila on Th...








Nation
fbtw













Quezon City expands free testing program








Quezon City expands free testing program



By Janvic Mateo |
1 day ago 


The Quezon City government has expanded its free COVID-19 testing program amid the surge in new cases believed driven by the...








Nation
fbtw













Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site







Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
2 days ago 

 
After the Manila Zoo, Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday said he is open to using the dolomite beach along Roxas Boulevard as...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Palace official named CA justice







Palace official named CA justice



By Robertzon Ramirez |
1 hour ago 


President Duterte has appointed Undersecretary Jennifer Joy Chua Ong of the Office of the President as associate justice of...








Nation
fbtw













Quezon City warns vs counterfeit vax cards







Quezon City warns vs counterfeit vax cards



By Emmanuel Tupas |
1 hour ago 


The Quezon City government has issued a warning against people who sell and use fake COVID-219 vaccination cards.








Nation
fbtw













Manila cracks down on fake medicine







Manila cracks down on fake medicine



By Ghio Ong |
1 hour ago 


Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has ordered a crackdown on makers and sellers of fake medicine amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases...








Nation
fbtw













No LRT-1 trips today







No LRT-1 trips today



By Ghio Ong |
1 hour ago 


The Light Rail Transit Line 1 will have no train trips today, its operator announced yesterday.








Nation
fbtw













PNP sets 133 media security officers




By Emmanuel Tupas |
January 23, 2022 - 12:00am 


The Philippine National Police has fielded 133 public information officers as point persons for media security.








Nation
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with