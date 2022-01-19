

















































 
























Nation
 
Manila City gov't to procure generic anti-COVID drug Bexoid
 


Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 5:02pm





 
Manila City gov't to procure generic anti-COVID drug Bexoid
Unvaccinated individuals seen at Northport passenger terminal premise in Tondo Manila as they were not allowed to enter on the first day of no vaccine no ride on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 .
The STAR / Michael Varcas
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Manila City government will soon have its own supply of the much anticipated antiviral drug Bexovid, the world’s first generic version of Pfizer’s Paxlovid, which is used for the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, it announced Tuesday afternoon.


In a public address aired over Facebook Live, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, who is running for president under Aksyon Demokratiko, said the city’s application for a compassionate special permit has been granted by the Food and Drug Administration, allowing the city government to procure Bexovid.



“I am grateful to our friends at the FDA and they acted quickly on our application...With the agency’s approval, we can give it to patients when our advanced order arrives,” Moreno said.


Citing reports, Moreno said that Bexovid may be used for individuals with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 from 12 years old and above. It can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 88 to 89% when taken within three to five days from the onset of symptoms.


The Aksyon Demokratiko standard-bearer also said the city of Manila has placed an advanced order of Paxlovid from Pfizer, which was first authorized for use in the United States. Pfizer is expected to apply for the emergency use authorization of its antiviral drug in the Philippines by the last week of January, according to FDA.


Moreno has reiterated that non-Manila residents can avail of anti-Covid drugs from the Manila Health Department, which have sufficient supplies of  Remdesivir, Tolicizumab, Baricitinib and Molnupiravir, the medicine currently in demand amid the current surge in Covid cases.


Since the surge of Covid-19 cases, the Manila City government has launched an aggressive vaccination strategy by opening drive-thru vaccination sites.


The 344-bed capacity Manila Covid-19 Field Hospital was built in a record 52 days as part of Mayor Isko’s plan to combat COVID-19 infections by providing sufficient hospital care with available medicines for patients having mild and moderate symptoms.


Moreno said he expects the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila to be fully operational by either April or May of this year. 


Manila City sets record in jabs for a single day


In the capital city, more than 23,000 individuals took the jab on Monday, January 17, the highest figure registered since July of last year. 


Official data released by the Manila Health Department revealed that a total of 23,676 persons were vaccinated on January 17 with either their first dose, second dose and booster shot. 


“I think since November, this is our highest because we used to reach 40,000, 50,000 before. After that in November when we can reach 100 plus percent, about 7,000, about 3,000 like that. Today, this is the largest…23,676 vaccines have been deployed in our city,” Moreno said.


According to Dr. Arnold Pangan, Manila Health Department director, the January 17 figure is the highest vaccination registered in the city since a total of 44,584 people got the jab on July 31, 2021.


Two days before on January 15, around 22,346 people were vaccinated while on January 14, some 20,787 people got the jab.           


The record high vaccination last Monday was partly due to the opening of more drive-thru inoculation sites that include the Kartilya ng Katipunan for motorcycle drivers and couriers; the Quirino Grandstand drive-thru for 4-wheel vehicles and the Bagong Ospital ng Maynila drive-thru for drivers of public utility vehicles including delivering vans. 


 










 









