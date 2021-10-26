
































































 




   

   









Pacquiao helps disaster victims, meets with officials in Benguet
                        

                           
Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
Pacquiao helps disaster victims, meets with officials in Benguet
Sen. Manny Pacquiao meets with Benguet Gov. Melchor Diclas and other provincial leaders on October 26, 2021.
News5 / Mon Gualvez
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao made a surprise visit to Benguet on Tuesday to extend financial assistance to the family of the three young siblings who perished during a landslide triggered by the heavy rains due to Typhoon Maring a few weeks ago. 



He also distributed relief assistance to those who were affected by the recent typhoon in La Trinidad, Benguet. 





Pacquiao, who is running for president, also met with Benguet provincial officials led by Gov. Melchor Diclas, to discuss possible areas of cooperation especially in disaster mitigation and in providing assistance to vegetable farmers.






Upon his arrival at the provincial capitol, Pacquiao was welcomed with the traditional "Tayaw" welcome dance.



In their meeting, Pacquiao underscored the importance of Benguet and Mountain Province as the country's vegetable bowl.



He noted that the government must invest in storage facilities and vegetable processing plants to reduce wastage which is a prevalent problem among vegetable growers.



After his meeting with Benguet provincial officials, Pacquiao personally handed over P200,000 in financial assistance to  Romnick and Stephanie Teligo, the Benguet couple who lost their three children in a landslide. 



After visiting La Trinidad, Pacquiao met with Baguio City Bishop Victor Bendico and Rep. Mark Go (Baguio City) before proceeding to Dagupan City to distribute relief for fisherfolk and pay a courtesy call on Mayor Marc Brian Lim.



Pacquiao also made a quick visit to the town of  Binmaley to meet with Mayor Sammy Rosario.



'Public works projects properly done'



Pacquiao, who chairs the Senate committee on public works, raised the need to find out if the flood control and slope protection projects that were programmed for Benguet were all properly implemented.



With the deadly landslides that had been common in Benguet and other areas in the highland region, Pacquiao said there is a need for government to ascertain the integrity of public works projects to protect the people from harm.



The solon also met with members of the Pacquiao for President Movement (MPPM) who handed out a petition calling for a deeper investigation on the ongoing slope protection and flood control projects in Benguet.



Pacquiao vowed to find out why Benguet’s public works budget increased to P9.578 billion this year from P1.929 billion in 2020.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

