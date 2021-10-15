
































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Ex-VP Binay, reelectionists under Pacquiao's Senate slate
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 10:37am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ex-VP Binay, reelectionists under Pacquiao's Senate slate
This combination photo shows former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero, Rep. Loren Legarda (Antique), Sen. Joel Villanueva and Sen. Migz Zubiri.
COMELEC | Facebook / Chiz Escudero, Joel Villanueva
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday bared his lineup of endorsed candidates for the Senate in the 2022 polls, which include reelectionist senators and former vice president Jejomar Binay, among others. 



Pacquiao told ANC's "Headstart" they have yet to complete the slate, but announced seven names. 



They are: former VP Binay, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sen. Joel Villanueva, ex-senators Francis Escudero and Loren Legarda, as well as new names broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, and Lutgardo Barbo. 



The senator, who is running for president backed by his own faction of the administration party PDP-Laban, said most of the names he bared would be guest candidates. 



"We are not cornering them because they are only running for the Senate," he said in Filipino. "They are running for a senatorial post and 12 would need to win so they can be guest candidates."



Binay filed his candidacy last week under the United Nationalist Alliance, which he founded for his failed presidential run in 2016. 



Reelectionists Zubiri and Villanueva will run independents. But Zubiri has said he has the backing of both Pacquiao and the campaign of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, another aspirant for president. 



Escudero, currently governor of Sorsogon, and Legarda, who is congresswoman of Antique, will both run under the Nationalist People's Coalition. 



Tulfo, who has topped the last Pulse Asia survey where 55.2% of respondents saying they will vote for him, is also running as an independent. 



Barbo, meanwhile, is running under the PDP-Laban faction led by Pacquiao. He had served twice as Senate secretary, and was among the first to file his candidacy on October 1. 



Pacquiao, who had announced he was retiring from boxing to focus on his presidential bid, has picked Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Party-list) as his runningmate in next year's elections. — Christian Deiparine


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: October 8, 2021 - 4:40pm                           


                           

                              
Follow this thread for updates on the aspirants for local and national posts in the May 2022 elections. — Main photo by The STAR/Boy Santos

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 4:40pm                              


                              
Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa files his certificate of candidacy for president under PDP-Laban.



He is running alongside Sen. Bong Go, who earlier filed his COC for vice president.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 4:03pm                              


                              
Through a representative, Sen. Richard Gordon files his certificate of candidacy, gunning for reelection in the 2022 polls. 

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 3:11pm                              


                              
 



Former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat files his certificate of candidacy for senator.



He will be running under the Liberal Party.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 3:10pm                              


                              
Actor Robin Padilla submits his candidacy documents for senator in the 2022 polls under the banner of a PDP-Laban faction.

                           

                           

                              

                                 October 8, 2021 - 1:28pm                              


                              
Ernesto Abella, former spokesperson of President Rodrigo Duterte, files his candidacy for president in the 2022 polls.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
