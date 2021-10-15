Ex-VP Binay, reelectionists under Pacquiao's Senate slate

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday bared his lineup of endorsed candidates for the Senate in the 2022 polls, which include reelectionist senators and former vice president Jejomar Binay, among others.

Pacquiao told ANC's "Headstart" they have yet to complete the slate, but announced seven names.

They are: former VP Binay, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sen. Joel Villanueva, ex-senators Francis Escudero and Loren Legarda, as well as new names broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, and Lutgardo Barbo.

The senator, who is running for president backed by his own faction of the administration party PDP-Laban, said most of the names he bared would be guest candidates.

"We are not cornering them because they are only running for the Senate," he said in Filipino. "They are running for a senatorial post and 12 would need to win so they can be guest candidates."

Binay filed his candidacy last week under the United Nationalist Alliance, which he founded for his failed presidential run in 2016.

Reelectionists Zubiri and Villanueva will run independents. But Zubiri has said he has the backing of both Pacquiao and the campaign of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, another aspirant for president.

Escudero, currently governor of Sorsogon, and Legarda, who is congresswoman of Antique, will both run under the Nationalist People's Coalition.

Tulfo, who has topped the last Pulse Asia survey where 55.2% of respondents saying they will vote for him, is also running as an independent.

Barbo, meanwhile, is running under the PDP-Laban faction led by Pacquiao. He had served twice as Senate secretary, and was among the first to file his candidacy on October 1.

Pacquiao, who had announced he was retiring from boxing to focus on his presidential bid, has picked Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay Party-list) as his runningmate in next year's elections. — Christian Deiparine