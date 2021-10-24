Pacquiao, Mayweather plan charity basketball game in Las Vegas

In this file photo taken on May 02, 2015, Floyd Mayweather Jr. exchange punches with Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout, May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines – From boxing for a huge payday to playing hoops for charity.

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. seek to take their rivalry from the boxing ring to the basketball court with plans underway for a charity game in Las Vegas in December.

A letter of intent obtained by Philstar.com on Sunday — signed by both Pacquiao and Mayweather and whose letterhead contains Mayweather’s TMT and Mayweather Promotions and Pacquiao’s MP Promotions — stated the creation of "working groups" to begin the planning and eventual execution of the event.

“We agree on the main concept of the event, which is to bring total entertainment to the fans of boxing, basketball and all sports in general and to create a project that will solidify our legacies to the fans,” the letter read.

“We also aim to generate funds for our chosen charities in time for Christmas,” the letter added.

MGM Grand, venue of most of Pacquiao and Mayweather’s biggest fights in Las Vegas — including their megabuck showdown in 2015 — is reportedly being eyed as the site for the event.

Mayweather and Pacquiao, both known to casually play basketball, will each assemble a 10-man roster that will reportedly include two former NBA players.

The two retired boxing stars figured in the richest boxing match in history six years ago, with Mayweather outpointing Pacquiao. Both fighters earned career-high paydays in hundreds of millions of dollars.

Mayweather has since stuck to exhibition matches while Pacquiao, after losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas last August, finally announced his retirement from the sport and is now focused on a presidential run in next year's elections.