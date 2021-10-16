Abu Sayyaf member involved in Samal Island kidnapping nabbed in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — An Abu Sayyaf member tagged in the Samal Island kidnapping and murder of its two western captives, was arrested by joint security forces Friday afternoon in a village here, police said.

The arrested suspect was identified as Adzrimar Sali Ammat, known with for aliases as "Adz", "Abu Omar" and "Guru Adin", 30, a native of Tabu Batu, Maimbung town, Sulu.

Joint operatives from the police Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) Mindanao Field Unit (MFU), 2nd Mobile Force Company, troops from the Marine Battalion Landing Team-11 (MBLT) and its intelligence units hatched the law enforcement operation that led to the arrest of Ammat about 4:20 p.m. Friday in Campo Islam this city.

Brig. Gen. Ronald Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office 9 (PRO) director, said Ammat has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of kidnapping with homicide issued by the Regional Trial Court 11 (RTC) Judicial Region in Panabo City, Davao del Sur on Sept. 29, 2016.

Ylagan said another warrant of arrest for two counts of kidnapping with ransom was also issued against Ammat by the RTC 9, Judicial Region, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Sept. 2, 2019.

It will be recalled that a group of gunmen identified to be members of the Abu Sayyaf group swooped down a resort in Samal Island on the night of Sept. 21, 2015 and seized three Westerners identified as Norwegian resort manager Kjartan Sekkinstad, 56; Canadian guests John Ridsdel, 68 and Robert Hall, 50; and Filipina Marites Flor.

The victims were brought to Sulu but the two Canadians were executed apparently for refusal to heed to the hefty ransom demand while Flor and Sekkingstad were released separately.

The arrested suspect was placed under the temporary custody of the AKG-MFU for proper disposition of the issuing court.