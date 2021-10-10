
































































 




   

   









Nation
                        
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte catches COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
October 10, 2021 | 10:11am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte catches COVID-19
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio
Hugpong FB Page / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has tested positive for COVID-19, the city government announced Saturday. 



In a statement, the office of the Davao City mayor said the presidential daughter has mild symptoms and is isolating.  






"She [Duterte-Carpio] has mild symptoms and is in isolation caring for other family members who need medical attention in Davao City," the statement read.



"The family requests for complete privacy at this time and respectfully urges the public to refrain from sending tokens for well wishes," it added.



Duterte-Carpio’s office advised those who came in close contact with the mayor to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested five to seven days from contact with her. 



It did not mention whether the mayor had close contact with her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, in the last 14 days.



On October 2, the Davao City mayor filed for reelection before the Commission on Elections.



Recently, she reiterated that she will not be running for a national position despite consistently topping various surveys on possible presidentiables in next year’s polls. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

