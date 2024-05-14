^

Nation

2 Yakan clans in Basilan end 'rido'

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 4:21pm
2 Yakan clans in Basilan end 'rido'
Leaders of the Latip and Mustapa clans hugged each other after forging on May 13, 2024 a peace agreement that ended their bloody rido, first step to the restoration of normalcy in barangays in Akbar, Basilan where they reside.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Two clans in Basilan on Monday signed a peace covenant brokered by the military and provincial officials, ending their deep-seated “rido” that have exacted fatalities on both sides and displaced hundreds of villagers.

Rido means clan war in many southern Mindanao vernaculars.

Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Salliman and Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, separately told reporters on Tuesday that they are thankful to Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, commander of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade for having brokered a peace covenant, with the help of local executives and the Basilan Provincial Police Office, between the Latip and Mustapa clans in Akbar town.

The symbolic reconciliation rite was held at the 101st Infantry Brigade’s headquarters in Barangay Tabiawan in Isabela City, witnessed by local officials from Akbar and representatives of the Basilan provincial government.

The rido between the two clans was triggered by territorial disputes and political differences, according to local officials.

The last to die in their hostilities was John Latip, shot dead by members of the Mustapa clan in a gun attack on May 2, 2024 in one of the barangays in Akbar.

The Latips retaliated last May 4, leaving six from the Mustapa clan wounded in an ambush in Barangay Bato-Bato in Akbar.

“Good enough, the leaders of both clans agreed to reconcile through our intercession,” Luzon said on Tuesday.

Salliman, who is chairman of the multi-sector Basilan Provincial Peace and Order Council, said as goodwill gesture, the two clans also surrendered to Luzon 11 assault rifles, one fitted with a 40 millimeter grenade launcher, before their leaders signed a peace agreement at an Army brigade command post in Barangay Tabiawan in Isabela City.

