Son killed, daughter hurt in knife attack by father in Maguindanao del Norte

COTABATO CITY — A man stabbed his 11-year-old son to death and wounded her adolescent daughter in a rampage in their home, located in the seaside Barangay Magsaysay in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, at around Sunday midnight.

Neighbors in Barangay Magsaysay of the culprit, Adjis Sanday Ayob, a 35-year-old Moro Iranun who is now clamped down in a detention facility of the Parang Municipal Police Station, told reporters on Tuesday that besides being hooked to shabu, he also misbehaves whenever under the influence of liquor.

Lt. Col. Christopher Cabugwang, municipal police chief of Parang, said on Tuesday morning that Ayob had confessed to having killed with a knife his son, Asrap, in a stabbing frenzy that left his 14-year-old daughter, Bai, badly wounded, while he was drunk.

The mother of his two children works abroad as a domestic helper, according to relatives.

Cabugwang said Ayob voluntarily turned himself in to policemen and barangay officials who responded to the gruesome incident promptly reported by neighbors awakened by the commotion inside their house at almost midnight on Sunday.