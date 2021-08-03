Kidnapped woman found dead

MANILA, Philippines — A charred body of a woman believed kidnapped by four police officers was recovered in Nueva Ecija on Sunday.

The body, identified as Nadia Casar, 35, was stuffed in a sack that was dug in Sitio Pinagpala in Palayan City.

Police said Casar was kidnapped at around 4 p.m. on July 23.

One of the alleged kidnapers, identified as S/Sgt. June Mallillin of the Palayan City police, pointed to investigators the location of the victim’s remains.

Aside from Mallillin, the other suspects were identified as M/Sgt. Rowen Martin of the Cabanatuan City police, S/Sgt. Drextemir Edmundo of the Cabiao police and Cpl. Julius Alcantara of the Nueva Ecija police drug enforcement unit.

A witness told probers that the suspects ordered him to bury the victim.