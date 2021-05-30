11 killed in Bulacan, Nueva Ecija drug stings

MALOLOS, Philippines — Eleven suspects were killed in anti-drug operations in Bulacan and Nueva Ecija on Friday.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, Bulacan police director, identified four of the seven killed in drug stings in the province as Ferdinand Urian, Percival Paguia, Jayson Hernandez and Mandy de Silva.

Cajipe said the slain suspects drew their guns when they sensed they sold shabu to undercover agents in Pulilan, Pandi Obando, Bustos and Balagtas towns.

He said a 9mm pistol, four caliber .38 revolvers, a .357-caliber revolver, a gun of unknown caliber, 127 sachets of shabu, two motorcycles, drug paraphernalia and marked money were recovered from the fatalities.

Col. Jaime Santos, Nueva Ecija police director, said Reyelito Ramos, Francis Liwanag, Jonathan Miranda and Ruben Galvez shot it out with anti-narcotics agents in Barangays Bantug Hacienda and La Torre in Talavera, Barrera in Cabanatuan City and San Antonio Este in Lupao.

Santos said three caliber. 38 revolvers, a caliber .45 pistol, sachets of shabu, two tricycles and a motorcycle were recovered from the fatalities.

P13.4 million marijuana destroyed

In Kalinga, police destroyed P13.4 million worth of marijuana in Tinglayan, also on Friday.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said police raided a 6,900-square meter marijuana plantation in Barangay Loccong.

“We are warning those who engage in this prohibited trade that we will intensify our police operations to thwart your illegal activities,” Eleazar said.

Probers have yet to determine the cultivators and owners of the marijuana plantation.