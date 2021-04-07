Farmer dies in bushfire

TUGUEGARAO, Philippines — A farmer died from suffocation after he set on fire the bushes that grew in his property in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur on Monday.

Hermillo Andallo, 66, was found unconscious by his neighbors in Barangay San Ramon.

Police said Andallo could have suffered difficulty in breathing and lost consciousness­ due to the heavy smoke emitted by the fire.

The victim’s body bore signs of burns when found at around 10:30 a.m.