QC cop dismissed for threatening civilians, excessive drinking
Personnel from Quezon City Police District conduct a checkpoint at the boundary of San Mateo-Batasan Road on Monday, March 15, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

QC cop dismissed for threatening civilians, excessive drinking

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government on Friday said it dismissed a policeman for threatening and hitting his neighbors on several occasions last year.

Based on a press release from the local government, Barangay Pasong Tamo resident Vilma Ballao filed a complaint against Sgt. Audie Biscarra for threatening and inflicting harm on her son thrice in Barangay Pasong Tamo.

Last May 2020, after drinking in public without donning a face mask, Biscarra bullied Jason Ballao, Vilma's son, before punching him in the face. Two days later, the cop, said to be inebriated, yelled at and threatened the entire Ballao family. 

On the third and final incident, which took place last August 20, Biscarra threatened to kill Ballao's son after pointing his gun at a crowd earlier that same night.

The QC People's Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) found Biscarra "guilty of grave misconduct, particularly oppression and conduct unbecoming of a police officer." The local government added that Ballao's complaint was corroborated by statements of competent witnesses, CCTV footage and Barangay Blotter Entry.

The QC PLEB is a check and balance mechanism against erring policemen headed by civilians.

In addition to being removed from service, Biscarra's dismissal will include "the cancellation of his eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits and disqualification for re-employment in any government service."

The QC PLEB also said that Biscarra was previously suspended by the National Capital Region Police Office for being absent without filing a proper notice of leave.

"Let this decision serve as public notice that the PLEB, at least, our QC PLEB, will not shirk of its duty to serve the ordinary citizens in need of the law,” said lawyer Rafael Calinisan, QC PLEB executive officer.

In July last year, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte issued an executive order reorganizing and further strengthening the PLEB after several controversial incidents involving the city's cops including the murder of former soldier Winston Ragos and the beating of a fish vendor. 

