Ammonia leak hits Pasay

Firefighters close a portion of F.B. Harrison street in Pasay due to an ammonia leak at an ice plant facility yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — An ammonia leak hit an ice plant in Pasay City yesterday, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The BFP said it received a report of an ammonia leak at the Summit Ice facility along F.B. Harrison street in Barangay 3 at past 10 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire responders isolated the area and immediately closed the valve to stop the leak.

The BFP declared the situation under control at around 12 noon.

Four fire volunteers were reported to have suffered difficulty in breathing after inhaling hazardous chemicals. They were declared out of danger, according to a radio report.

A portion of FB Harrison street was closed for safety precautions. It has been reopened to motorists.