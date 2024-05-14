BARMM islands sealed against escapees from PDEA-9 office

An old dock site in Lamitan City in Basilan is now guarded by plainclothes policemen and city officials against possible entry into the area of any of the seven escapees from the detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in nearby Zamboanga City.

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro police has deployed agents in seaports in Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi to prevent any of the seven escapees from the detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Zamboanga City from getting through any of the three island provinces.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, on Tuesday said that plainclothes operatives are now positioned in seaports in the three provinces in support of the efforts of PDEA-9 and the Region 9 police to restrain the movements of the seven runaway shabu dealers.

Radio reports here on Tuesday morning quoted Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, as saying that they have forwarded photos of the seven escapees to different units in the Bangsamoro region now helping track them down.

“Our efforts to prevent them from possibly getting into Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi are coordinated closely with the provincial governments in these three provinces," Tanggawohn said.

The seven who escaped from PDEA-9’s detention facility in Upper Calarian in Zamboanga City, Wilson Sahiban of Indanan, Sulu, Junjimar Aiyob of Upper Patibulan in Panamao, Sulu, Albadir Ajijul of Isabela City in Basilan and four others from different barangays in Zamboanga City, Muhajiran Jumlah, Amil Khan Abubasar, Jimmy Sahibol and Kerwin Abdilla, were arrested in separate entrapment operations in recent weeks, all charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the detainees got out from their cell through its ceiling that they destroyed and immediately ran away after they slipped through.