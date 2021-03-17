#VACCINEWATCHPH
Manila courts to close premises for two days for disinfection
This undated photo shows Manila City Hall at night.
CC BY-SA 3.0/Corteco8/Wikimedia

(Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 2:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The premises of Manila courts are closed on Thursday and Friday to give way to disinfection protocols amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections.

“All courts housed in the Manila City Hall, Ombudsman and Masagan Building, physically closed on March 18 and 19, 2021, for fogging/misting,” the SC Public Information Office said in a tweet.

It added that Manila Metropolitan Trial Courts will also be closed on those days.

Manila courts may be reached through their official hotlines and email addresses, the SC PIO also said.

On Wednesday morning, the SC PIO also announced that all Parañaque RTCs are closed from March 16 to 21 for disinfection. They may similarly be reached through their email and hotlines.

DOJ opens on Wednesday after disinfection

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice’s Manila office resumes on-site work on Wednesday, after days of disinfection and sanitation due to reported COVID-19 cases.

“We are open today, 50% working on-site and the rest working from home,” Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar told reporters.

She added that the DOJ currently has so far recorded a total of 27 coronavirus infections, with nine remaining as active cases. Of the active cases, eight have been under the department’s monitoring in the past three weeks, while another new case was recorded on Wednesday morning.

“There is one DOJ employee who passed away. The employee was admitted due to COVID but passed away due to other causes,” Aglipay-Villar added.

The Bureau of Immigration, an attached agency of the DOJ, extended the closure of its main building in Intramuros, Manila until Wednesday, March 17, to continue sanitation and disinfection.

The bureau advised those who booked appointments online to reschedule. Urgent matters meanwhile may also be brought to other BI offices in Metro Manila.

As of March 16 noon, the Manila Public Information Office said it is monitoring 1,846 active COVID-19 cases, following 338 additions. National caseload reached 631,320 on Tuesday. — Kristine Joy Patag

