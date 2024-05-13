P600K worth of cannabis torched in Benguet

BAGUIO CITY— Benguet policemen seized and torched P620,000 worth of marijuana plants in Kibungan and neighboring Bakun town on Monday.

In Kibungan, local policemen, Benguet Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Benguet Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Cordillera Regional Intelligence Division, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Cordillera Administrative Region, and barangay officials discovered a total of 2,500 pieces of fully-grown marijuana plants, worth P500,000, from a single plantation site in Sitio Ubod, Barangay Tacadang.

In Bakun, local policemen, also joined by operatives from the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Cordillera Regional Intelligence Unit-14; and PDEA-CAR found a total of 600 pieces of fully-grown marijuana plants, worth P120,000.00, from a plantation site in sitio Sayangan, Brgy Kayapa.

After properly documenting the haul, all the marijuana were torched to the ground.