^

Nation

Blaans want armed groups in tribal enclaves disarmed

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 4:48pm
Blaans want armed groups in tribal enclaves disarmed
The ethnic Blaans in Tampakan, South Cotabato and other towns in other Central Mindanao provinces are known peace loving people and detests being controlled by outsiders who are not members of their tribe.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

KORONADAL CITY — The Department of the Interior and Local Government is now acting on reports by ethnic Blaans in Tampakan, South Cotabato about the presence of private armed groups in their domains, mostly led by settlers identified with certain local officials.

The National Barangays Operation Office (NBOO) of the DILG’s central office had also assured the Blaans in Tampakan, through their Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative to their Sangguniang Bayan, the tribal chieftain Domingo Collado, of its appropriate action on the issue.

Radio reports here and in nearby cities on Monday stated that the reported presence of private armed groups in Tampakan is "bothersome" for local tribespeople, among them families who had complained of maltreatment by armed men employed by settlers supporting barangay and municipal officials.

Blaan tribal leaders told reporters on Monday that they have also sought the intervention of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on the issue, apprehensive of possible harassment by local private armed groups if they do not support candidates they favor during next year’s local elections.

Reporters received from South Cotabato provincial officials on Monday morning a copy of a letter from the DILG’s central office to Collado, signed by lawyer Kevin Carpeso, dated March 18, 2024, stating that the NBOO shall soon report to the complaining Blaans in Tampakan the result of their initial deliberations on the issue.

Senior officials of the Police Regional Office-12 had earlier announced that efforts to document the presence of private armed groups in Tampakan are underway.

vuukle comment

KORONADAL

SOUTH COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTFRB: End motorcycle taxi pilot program

LTFRB: End motorcycle taxi pilot program

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has recommended to the House of Representatives the termination of...
Nation
fbtw
Ensure enough assessors for SHS learners&rsquo; certification &ndash; senator

Ensure enough assessors for SHS learners’ certification – senator

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
Ahead of the rollout of the free assessment and certification for senior high school graduates in the technical-vocational...
Nation
fbtw
P3.4 million shabu seized in Bulacan

P3.4 million shabu seized in Bulacan

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 18 hours ago
Shabu with an estimated street value of P3.4 million was seized from two drug suspects in San Jose del Monte City in this...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO monitoring POGO activities

NCRPO monitoring POGO activities

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has affirmed that it is actively monitoring the activities of Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
3 lawmakers back measure postponing BSKE anew

3 lawmakers back measure postponing BSKE anew

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Three members of the House of Representatives have expressed support for a measure seeking to defer anew the holding of the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rain lessens drop in Angat water level

Rain lessens drop in Angat water level

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Rain and cloudy skies have lessened the drop in the water elevation of Angat Dam in the past two days, according to an official...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio preparing for La Ni&ntilde;a

Baguio preparing for La Niña

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong has urged residents to prepare early for the La Niña phenomenon, which is expected to...
Nation
fbtw
Central Luzon tour guides receive free insurance coverage

Central Luzon tour guides receive free insurance coverage

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Up to 51 tour guides in Central Luzon received free insurance coverage and tour guide kits during the 51st founding anniversary...
Nation
fbtw

CHR to probe NPA killings in Negros Occidental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has vowed to investigate the killing of civilians accused by the New People’s Army (NPA) of being military informants in Negros Occidental.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with