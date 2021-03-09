MRT-3 reminds passengers to observe health protocols as COVID-19 cases rise

MANILA, Philippines — Amid another influx in coronavirus cases, management of the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 reminded commuters Tuesday to follow minimum health protocols aboard public transportation.

This comes as the Department of Health has ben logging 3,000 daily cases in recent days.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said that any commuters who have symptoms or have had exposure to patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are also advised not to risk going out in public and remain home.

"Anyone who feel any symptoms such as fever, or those who know they have had exposure with someone who tested positive for the disease, should remain home for public safety. Practice self-isolation immediately and if possible, have yourselves tested to prevent the risk of spreading the disease to other passengers," MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati said.

"We are urging our passengers to strictly observe our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Let's be responsible for the safety of our fellow passengers."

Commuters are supposed to wear masks and face shield at all times, should not talk or eat on the train, and observe physical distancing. Marshals have been deployed to enforce these protocols.

Transportation officials are imposing regular sanitation and disinfection protocols on all its trains and facilities, and all MRT-3 personnel regularly undergo RT-PCR swab testing.

Meanwhile, the MRT-3 also called for the cooperation of its passengers in reporting any protocol violations they may observe.

To date, exactly 597,763 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Philippines.

Though rail lines are set to gradually increase passenger capacity, health protocols still cap the MRT-3's ridership out at 50% capacity.

According to DOTr data, passenger averages over the initial general community quarantine period were 43,341 during weekdays and 33,570 during weekends.

“The DOTr remains committed to upholding health and safety in our public transportation. But we cannot do it alone," transportation secretary Arthur Tugade said.

— Franco Luna