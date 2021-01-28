#VACCINEWATCHPH
MRT-3 depot under restricted access after confirming COVID-19 cases among personnel
The Department of Transportation said the shutdown would be undertaken by the MRT-3 management for bushing replacement and turnout activity at the Taft Avenue station.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo

(Philstar.com) - January 28, 2021 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Work at the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 Depot was placed under "enhanced access control" after over 40 office personnel of the transportation department tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

As a result, the department said in a statement, all depot employees shifted to a work from home arrangement over the past week with only a limited number of essential personnel reporting physically at the depot, and only after obtaining a negative RT-PCR swab test result.

It is not clear why the department only disclosed this now. 

"Following an initial reported case of COVID-19 among MRT-3 Depot Office Personnel, all Office Personnel undertook an RT-PCR swab test early last week, which resulted in 33 positive cases as of January 20," the department said in a statement, adding that all personnel who have tested positive are already in quarantine.

"To avoid the risk of further transmission, contact tracing was undertaken soon after the initial reported case, and all MRT-3 Depot Office Personnel shifted to a work from home arrangement...This is alongside continuing access control in the MRT-3 Depot, with all entering personnel being subjected to health screening prior to entry," it added. 

As of late Wednesday night, three additional positive cases were reported within the depot personnel, leading to a total of 36 cases among DOTr-MRT3 Office Personnel at the MRT-3 Depot. The agency also said in a message to reporters that including maintenance service providers, a total of 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus were recorded. 

No COVID-19 cases have yet been recorded among MRT-3 Stations Personnel, while only six cases have been confirmed among MRT-3’s Maintenance Service Provider, Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

With coronavirus cases being reported almost entirely from DOTr-MRT3 Office Personnel at the MRT-3 Depot, the rail line's operations are slated to continue for the time being, management said, with the continuing observance by Stations Personnel of health and safety procedures intended to address the risk of transmission among the riding public.

"These measures include enforcement of limited capacity in trains, wearing of full personal protective equipment by Stations Personnel, health screening of entering passengers and Stations Personnel, regular disinfection of trains and facilities, placement of disinfection stations, deployment of transport marshals to ensure observance of health and safety measures," the statement read. 

Passengers have been reminded to observe the government's "7 commandments" in public transportation based on health experts' recommendations:

  1. Wear face masks and face shields;
  2. No talking and making phone calls;
  3. No eating;
  4. Keep PUVs well-ventilated;
  5. Conduct of frequent disinfection;
  6. No symptomatic passengers; and
  7. Observe appropriate physical distancing

— Franco Luna 

