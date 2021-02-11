MRT-3 general manager Rodolfo Garcia dies of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 general manager Rodolfo Garcia has passed away, the Department of Transportation confirmed late Wednesday night. He was 77.

"The entire DOTr family wishes to condole with the bereaved family of Gen. Garcia. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," the DOTr said in a statement.

It is not clear what caused his passing, though the retired general was among those found to be positive with the coronavirus disease 2019in late January.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the MRT-3 depot in Quezon City has been placed under “enhanced access control” to prevent the further spread of the virus among offic e personnel.

In a statement sent to reporters then, the department disclosed that 36 office personnel at the MRT-3 depot tested positive for COVID-19. One of the employees died of the viral disease at the time.

Transportation Undersecretary Timothy John Batan said at a press briefing later Thursday, January 28, that the suspension of operations along the rail line is still a possibility in the event that cases are later confirmed among station personnel.

Until then, the MRT-3 will continue to operate, he said.

"We acknowledge and highly appreciate Gen. Garcia for sharing his expertise, knowledge, and leadership. We recognize his untiring effort to improve the state of the MRT-3," the DOTr also said.