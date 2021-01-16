#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Lanao del Sur gov't provides livelihood project to detainees
Detainees show samples of the traditional Maranao baor, or treasure chest, produced by inmates at the Lanao del Sur provincial jail in Marawi City.
Philstar.com/John Unson

Lanao del Sur gov't provides livelihood project to detainees

John Unson (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 4:32pm

MARAWI CITY, Philippines — The Lanao del Sur provincial government is training detainees how to fabricate the iconic Maranao “baor” for them to earn while incarcerated.

The handmade baor, or treasure chest, a strong symbol of Maranao identity, is expensive, possession of which is a “status symbol” depicting strong love for Maranao lineage.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. said Saturday the initiative is also part of the social preparation for the detainees to have means of livelihood when they return to mainstream society.

The training program is being handled by the Gender and Development Office under Adiong’s management and the provincial jail administration.

“One of those training them is a former detainee who is now an expert baor craftsman,” Adiong said.

Adiong’s office is helping facilitate the sale of the baors produced by detainees at the Lanao del Sur provincial jail in Marawi City.

Adiong said they have provided the provincial jail management with adequate tools for the baor production project.

Among the detainees being trained now are reforming former violent religious extremists, some of them erstwhile members of the Maute terror group that instigated the May 23 to Aug. 16, 2017 conflict in Marawi City.

The three-month hostilities resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people, among them a hundred policemen and soldiers, displaced at least 300,000 residents and left historic centuries-old Maranao dwelling enclaves in ruins.

DETAINEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
4 found dead in Tagaytay
By Ed Amoroso | January 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Four persons reported missing in Bacoor City, Cavite on Dec. 19 have been found dead in Tagaytay City.
Nation
fbfb
OFW gives birth in NAIA restroom
OFW gives birth in NAIA restroom
By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
An overseas Filipino worker who was about to board a flight for General Santos City gave birth in a restroom of the Ninoy...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-cop, cohort shot dead
Ex-cop, cohort shot dead
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Two suspected robbers who were released from jail yesterday were shot dead by four motorcycle-riding assailants in Sta. Cruz,...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-Enrile aide asks SC: Speed up plunder trial
By Robertzon Ramirez | January 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Detained lawyer Jessica Lucila “Gigi” Reyes, who worked as chief of staff of former Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile, has asked the Supreme Court to act on her six-year detention on plunder charges...
Nation
fbfb
SMC&rsquo;s Skyway 3 fully operational tomorrow
SMC’s Skyway 3 fully operational tomorrow
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
San Miguel Corp. will open all seven lanes of the 18-kilometer Skyway Stage 3 elevated expressway to motorists starting tomorrow...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Cainta ends talks with Chinese vaccine supplier after uproar from residents
Cainta ends talks with Chinese vaccine supplier after uproar from residents
5 hours ago
Cainta is ending negotiations with a Chinese vaccine supplier, its mayor said Friday, after residents of the Rizal town aired...
Nation
fbfb
Magnitude-4.8 quake jolts Batangas
Magnitude-4.8 quake jolts Batangas
6 hours ago
State seismologists are not expecting any damage or aftershocks from the quake, which was “scarcely perceptible”...
Nation
fbfb
SC resets oral arguments after OSG staff get COVID-19
SC resets oral arguments after OSG staff get COVID-19
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court has postponed the Jan. 19 oral arguments on the controversial anti-terror law after Solicitor General Jose...
Nation
fbfb
Lawyer fears Dacera case evidence tampered
Lawyer fears Dacera case evidence tampered
By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The men accused in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera fear that police may present tampered evidence to bolster...
Nation
fbfb
MPD to enforce protocols for Sto. Ni&ntilde;o feast
MPD to enforce protocols for Sto. Niño feast
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Manila Police District will strictly enforce physical distancing and age limits during the feast of the Sto. Niño...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with