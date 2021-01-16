Lanao del Sur gov't provides livelihood project to detainees

MARAWI CITY, Philippines — The Lanao del Sur provincial government is training detainees how to fabricate the iconic Maranao “baor” for them to earn while incarcerated.

The handmade baor, or treasure chest, a strong symbol of Maranao identity, is expensive, possession of which is a “status symbol” depicting strong love for Maranao lineage.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. said Saturday the initiative is also part of the social preparation for the detainees to have means of livelihood when they return to mainstream society.

The training program is being handled by the Gender and Development Office under Adiong’s management and the provincial jail administration.

“One of those training them is a former detainee who is now an expert baor craftsman,” Adiong said.

Adiong’s office is helping facilitate the sale of the baors produced by detainees at the Lanao del Sur provincial jail in Marawi City.

Adiong said they have provided the provincial jail management with adequate tools for the baor production project.

Among the detainees being trained now are reforming former violent religious extremists, some of them erstwhile members of the Maute terror group that instigated the May 23 to Aug. 16, 2017 conflict in Marawi City.

The three-month hostilities resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people, among them a hundred policemen and soldiers, displaced at least 300,000 residents and left historic centuries-old Maranao dwelling enclaves in ruins.