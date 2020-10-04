#VACCINEWATCHPH
DENR eyes more trash traps in Calabarzon rivers
Rhodina Villanueva (The Philippine Star) - October 4, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Forty-two additional trash traps will be established along major rivers in Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Batangas in line with the Manila Bay rehabilitation program.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Calabarzon regional office said it allotted P16.8 million for the establishment of 20 trash traps in Cavite, 10 in Rizal, nine in Laguna and three in Batangas.

The trash traps are expected to be completed next year.

“The DENR-Calabarzon’s plan to put up trash traps in tributaries and rivers draining to Manila Bay aims to prevent waste from entering the bay... Residents should view the trash trap as a reminder of how irresponsible handling of wastes can harm our environment,” DENR regional executive director Nonito Tamayo said.

DENR-Manila Bay Site Coordinating and Management Office deputy regional coordinator Cynthia Rozaldo said two trash traps were established along the Imus River in Dasmariñas, Cavite and Hinulugang Taktak River in Antipolo, Rizal in 2014.

In 2018, four trash traps were constructed in Labac River in Naic, Cavite and two in San Diego River in Nagcarlan, Laguna.

Four more trash traps were put up along Zapote River in Bacoor, Cavite; two in San Cristobal River in Calamba, Laguna; one each in San Juan and Saran Rivers in Calamba and Los Baños, Laguna, respectively; three in Boso-Boso River in Baras, Rizal, and two in Taytay River in 2019 and this year.

