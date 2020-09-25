Teacher shot dead during anti-drug op in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a public school teacher in a bungled entrapment operation Friday in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Lt. Col. John Calinga of the Midsayap municipal police office said the fatality, Jake Placibe, 23, died from multiple bullet wounds.

A team of combined police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 personnel were forced to neutralize Placibe for resisting arrest.

Placibe pulled out a gun when he sensed he had sold 14 sachets of shabu to non-uniformed police and PDEA-12 operatives, provoking a gunfight that led to his death.

Placibe was a high-value target of the Midsayap municipal police for his large-scale peddling of shabu in North Cotabato province.