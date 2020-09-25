#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Teacher shot dead during anti-drug op in North Cotabato
This undated file photo shows shabu and drug paraphernalia seized during a drug sting in Pikit, North Cotabato.
Philstar.com/John Unson, File photo
Teacher shot dead during anti-drug op in North Cotabato
John Unson (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 5:36pm

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a public school teacher in a bungled entrapment operation Friday in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Lt. Col. John Calinga of the Midsayap municipal police office said the fatality, Jake Placibe, 23, died from multiple bullet wounds.

A team of combined police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 personnel were forced to neutralize Placibe for resisting arrest.

Placibe pulled out a gun when he sensed he had sold 14 sachets of shabu to non-uniformed police and PDEA-12 operatives, provoking a gunfight that led to his death.

Placibe was a high-value target of the Midsayap municipal police for his large-scale peddling of shabu in North Cotabato province.

ANTI-DRUG OPERATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teacher caught having sex with student in classroom
By Raymund Catindig | 19 hours ago
A 39-year-old public school teacher was arrested after he was allegedly caught having sex with his student in a classroom...
Nation
fbfb
NBI official, brod in BI nabbed for extortion
By Rey Galupo | 2 days ago
A National Bureau of Investigation official and his brother, who works in the Bureau of Immigration, were arrested in an entrapment...
Nation
fbfb
7 UAE-bound Pinays intercepted at NAIA
By Robertzon Ramirez | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Government agents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport intercepted recently seven Filipinas bound for the United Arab Emirates after they allegedly presented fake working permits.
Nation
fbfb
Qatar abolishes Kafala system
By Mayen Jaymalin | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Overseas Filipino workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic in Qatar can now easily look for new employment, the Department of Labor and Employment reported on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Teacher shot dead during anti-drug op in North Cotabato
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Anti-narcotics agents shot dead a public school teacher in a bungled entrapment operation Friday in Midsayap, North Cota...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 soldiers wounded in Maguindanao blast
By John Unson | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Three soldiers were wounded in a roadside bombing in Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
6 Rizal villages declared COVID-19 ‘hotspots’
By Eva Visperas | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Six barangays in Montalban, Rizal have been declared coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 ”hotspots” after clustering of cases was recorded this week.
Nation
fbfb
Aftershocks jolt Surigao Sur
By Romina Cabrera | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
More than a dozen aftershocks of the magnitude 5.7 earthquake that hit Surigao del Sur on Monday were experienced yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Drug suspect killed; P1 million shabu seized
By Ding Cervantes | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
A ”high-value” drug suspect was killed in a sting in Barangay Salvacion 2nd, Lupao, Nueva Ecija on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Over 150 quarantine violators nabbed in Quezon City
By Emmanuel Tupas | September 25, 2020 - 12:00am
More than 150 people, including 24 children, were apprehended for breaking quarantine protocols during a “one-time, big-time” operation in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with