Senior Citizens Party-list Rep. Datol passes away

(Philstar.com) - August 10, 2020 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Senior Citizens Party-list Rep. Francisco "Jun" Datol Jr. passed away on Monday morning. He was 71 years old. 

House Secretary Jose Luis Montales confirmed the news in a statement sent to reporters, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Cong. Jun Datol passed away a few hours ago."

"May he rest in peace. Our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones," he added.

No other details were provided by the secretary. 

Besides being a party-list solon in the 18th Congress, Datol sat as chair of the House Committee on Senior Citizens.

Franco Luna with a report from The STAR/Edu Punay

