DepEd-NCR: Schools to provide PPEs, bar at-risk staff from premises

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila regional office of the Department of Education last Wednesday released a new set of health protocols for teachers and school personnel amid the pandemic.

"In lieu of the policies created by the [COVID-19 task force] to protect the health safety and well-being of the teachers and non-teaching personnel while continuing to delivery quality and accessible services in this time of pandemic, this Office shall adopt the following health and safety protocols for implementation and strict observance in [school division offices] and schools," DepEd-NCR said in a memorandum dated August 26.

Among the precautions introduced by the memo is the limitation of personnel authorized to physically report to offices and schools.

This new policy prevents those who are below the age of 21, over the age of 60, or are at risk of infection due to immunodeficiency, comorbidities, lingering illness, or pre-existing conditions, from physically reporting to work.

"Offices shall use a health declaration form, submitted to every installed triage area after the scanning of body temperature by the assigned guard on duty, upon entry," the memo further reads.

The regional office also emphasized the need for physical distancing of at least one to two meters along with the use of "online activities for meetings, training and conferences" in order to reduce physical gatherings.

According to the memo, personnel reporting to work will also be provided with personal protective equipment, disinfectant, hygiene, and sanitary resources while on duty.

"Offices and schools shall ensure the establishment of/set up refurbishment of their own clinics for health assessment, provision of appropriate interventions such as first aid or treatment, and proper management of symptoms exhibited by personnel or visitors," the office further stipulates.

"Clinics shall have clear and identified referral services, and follow-up status of clients to health facilities/ care services."

DepEd says no 'mass testing' for its employees

However, DepEd-NCR also made clear that there would be "no mass testing for COVID-19" for both teaching and non-teaching personnel, something teacher unionists and other stakeholders have repeatedly lobbied for.

"Testing protocols shall be based on the prioritization and recommendation of the Medical Officer which will depend on the signs and symptoms exhibited [by] individuals," the memo reads.

In addition to this, while DepEd employees who fall ill are enjoined to submit medical certificates upon their return to work, this must be done "with clear notation that COVID-19 testing of returning personnel shall not be a requirement for their return to office/school."

Teachers group welcomes DepEd-NCR's health measures but flags 'inadequacies'

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers on Wednesday welcomed the health measures introduced by DepEd-NCR, revealing in a statement that these protocols were issued after a virtual dialogue between ACT NCR Union and the regional office.

"The August 26 regional memo reflected significant preventive measures we’ve long called for—such as health screening by medical personnel, provision of PPEs, constant health monitoring, and the establishment or setting up of school clinics," the group's Secretary-General Raymond Basilio said.

He also urged the DepEd's Central Office to "keep up" and "issue an order addressing all the concerns of its employees in all DepEd schools and offices."

However, Basilio also flagged what he called "the regional memorandum's inadequacies such as the echoing of the Central Office’s flagrant refusal to conduct mass testing as well as the absence of sick leave benefits for teachers, hiring of school nurses, and full medical treatment subsidy."

ACT also urged Education Secretary Leonor Briones to give its members an opportunity to air their concerns with her, citing in specific the need to fight for sufficient resource allocation for the education sector.

"We believe the entire DepEd workforce deserves the same protection from the agency, hence we strongly urge Sec. Briones to face us so these may be discussed. After all, we’re the ones at the frontlines of education, and as major stakeholders, education officials are mandated to listen to and act on our concerns and demands,” Basilio said. — Bella Perez-Rubio