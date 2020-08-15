#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DepEd allows private schools to start ahead of October 5 opening
Teachers at Jose Dela Peña National High School in Marikina City undergo webinar training on e-learning on July 21, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DepEd allows private schools to start ahead of October 5 opening
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 15, 2020 - 5:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Saturday clarified that private or non-DepEd elementary and high schools that have already started classes can proceed provided that they are strictly using distance learning methods and not face-to-face classes.

This comes after Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced Friday that the opening for the next school year has been moved to October 5 from August 24,

RELATED: School opening moved to October 5 — DepEd

Private and non-DepEd schools that are scheduled to begin classes on August 24 or any date earlier than October 5 may also continue doing so provided that they follow the same requirements.

These schools must submit the relevant documents to the Regional Director as required by DepEd Order 7 (School Calendar and Activities for Schol Year 2020-2021), as well as DepEd Order 13 and 17 on readiness assessment.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION LEONOR BRIONES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
School opening moved to October 5
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has approved the recommendation of the Department of Education (DepEd) to reset the opening of classes for...
Headlines
fbfb
SC ends years-long debate: Mary Jane Veloso can tell her story
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The long years of Mary Jane Veloso, her family and lawyers’ fight to be able to tell her story in a Philippine court...
Headlines
fbfb
Contact tracing tool 'SafePass' is now available for everyone
By Rosette Adel | 8 hours ago
SafePass, a COVID incident mitigation and management solution, on Friday relaunched a free version of the system that makes...
Headlines
fbfb
PGH: Rapid tests not for COVID-19 screening
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The Philippine General Hospital is opposed to the use of rapid antibody test in screening patients for COVID-19, saying it...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
5 days ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Solidum: Principles of handling disasters must also be applied in COVID-19 management
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Science Undersecretary Renato Solidum Jr. on Friday likened COVID-19 management to handling of disasters.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippine security forces 'alert' for reprisals after Abu Sayyaf leader held
2 hours ago
Philippine security forces were on alert Saturday for possible reprisal attacks after arresting a key leader of an Islamic...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Transport leaders asked to help enforce quarantine rules
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
This is in response to reports that some tricycle drivers, especially in the provinces, are not observing proper physical...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
79% of Pinoys say quality of life worsened in past 12 months
By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Eight in 10 Filipinos believe their lives got worse in the past 12 months, according to the latest Social Weather Stations...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Plunder raps eyed vs corrupt PhilHealth officials
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
The head of the House panel investigating corruption in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. wants plunder charges filed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with