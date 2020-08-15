DepEd allows private schools to start ahead of October 5 opening

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Saturday clarified that private or non-DepEd elementary and high schools that have already started classes can proceed provided that they are strictly using distance learning methods and not face-to-face classes.

This comes after Education Secretary Leonor Briones announced Friday that the opening for the next school year has been moved to October 5 from August 24,

Private and non-DepEd schools that are scheduled to begin classes on August 24 or any date earlier than October 5 may also continue doing so provided that they follow the same requirements.

These schools must submit the relevant documents to the Regional Director as required by DepEd Order 7 (School Calendar and Activities for Schol Year 2020-2021), as well as DepEd Order 13 and 17 on readiness assessment.