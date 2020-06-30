COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
This satellite image shows Jolo, Sulu.
Google Maps
NBI urged to look into alleged shootout between cops, soldiers in Sulu
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 30, 2020 - 10:52am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Top military officials have urged the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the alleged shootout Monday in Jolo, Sulu between policemen and four Army plainclothes agents who all perished in the incident.

Army Major Marvin Indammog, commanding officer of the Intelligence Service Unit-9, and his companions, Captain Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Eric Velasco, Corporal Abdal Asula, all got killed in the alleged encounter in a busy spot in Jolo, capital town of Sulu province in the Bangsamoro region.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of WestMinCom, said Tuesday he appreciates the efforts of Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año for the NBI to initiate a “third party” probe on the death of the four soldiers.

Año was also reported to have ordered the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to disarm all police personnel involved in the alleged shootout.

“We still have to establish the real circumstances of the incident. We appeal for sobriety among sectors monitoring the developments on the incident on social media and the mainstream news outlets. Tact and prudence is what we need this time,” Sobejana told The Philippine Star.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region confirmed the incident at past 5:00 p.m. Monday saying the shootout erupted when the four men alighted from their vehicle after a brief chase by a police team, pulled out guns as they disembarked from their vehicle, sparking the gunfight that resulted in the deaths.

PRO-BAR’s headquarters in Parang town in Maguindanao said the slain men, who turned out to be members of an Army intelligence unit, were together in a Mitsubishi Montero sports utility vehicle that a police team intercepted somewhere in Barangay Busbus near downtown Jolo.

PRO-BAR said instead of proceeding to the Jolo police station as requested, the four soldiers sped away, prompting the chase that eventually led to gunfight.

Officials of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, which has jurisdiction over military units in Sulu, said Indammog and his three companions left the checkpoint when they sensed that their covert mission was compromised due to the long identity verification process done by the police.

The sources, who have also urged for an NBI inquiry on the incident, said the scene of the encounter is far from the checkpoint where Indammog, who belonged to the Class 2006 of the Philippine Military Academy, and his men were reportedly flagged down for inspection by a police team.

“We are confident, absolutely optimistic the office of DILG Secretary Año and the NBI, which is under the Department of Justice, can put closure to the incident. We just have to wait for that patiently,” Sobejana said.

A SHOOTOUT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
17 more BGC workers get virus
By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Seventeen more workers at a construction site in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig have contracted the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Nation
fbfb
Iloilo hospital on lockdown
By Jennifer Rendon | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
A hospital in Iloilo City has been placed on lockdown after six doctors tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
‘12 of 16 stops for EDSA Busway soon open’
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Officials of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Department of Transportation presented yesterday the...
Nation
fbfb
PNP virus count hits 671
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of police officers infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has reached 671, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
3 in PNP helicopter crash face probe
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Two pilots and a crewmember who were among those injured when a helicopter of the Philippine National Police crashed in Laguna in March will be investigated for possible administrative and criminal liabilities, the...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Palace: Renaming NAIA up to Congress
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to Congress to decide on the bill filed by President Duterte’s son, Deputy Speaker...
Nation
fbfb
1.3 million Pinoys receive second SAP tranche
By Alexis Romero | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of households that have received P5,000 in cash assistance under the second tranche of the government’s social amelioration program remained at more than 1.3 million, Malacañang said yes...
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Broadcast firm franchise renewed
By Alexis Romero | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has signed into law a bill renewing the franchise of a broadcast company based in Zamboanga City.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Quake hits Eastern Samar
By Helen Flores | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude-3.5 earthquake rocked parts of Eastern Samar yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Hundreds displaced in flashfloods
By Edith Regalado | June 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Hundreds of residents fled from their homes as flashfloods hit a large portion of Digos City in Davao del Sur on Sunday night.
13 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with