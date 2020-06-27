Delivery 'LalaJeeps' to support displaced jeepney drivers, small businesses in QC

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has partnered with on-demand delivery app Lalamove to launch "LalaJeep," a service that aims to both cater to local residents with transport needs and benefit drivers of public utility jeepneys who have lost their livelihoods for nearly four months of quarantine.

“Since our jeepney drivers are directly affected by the continuing community quarantine, this LalaJeep program is a welcome initiative that will provide alternative livelihood for them. We are grateful to Lalamove for piloting this program in Quezon City,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a release.

Lalajeeps are said to be able to carry as much as 600 kilograms of items at a starting fare of P200.

Aside from accepting displaced jeepney drivers, the service is intended to offer a "more affordable option" for business owners heavily reliant on the delivery of goods.

“As many businesses are transitioning to online which demands delivery services, this LalaJeep will be a great support not just for jeepney drivers but also for small businesses,” Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office Head Mona Yap said.

Interested jeepney drivers in Quezon City may visit the following page for more information on LalaJeeps.