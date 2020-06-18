Barangay kagawad under probe for smuggling liquor into COVID-19 facility

SARANGANI, Philippines — A lawyer-mayor has censured a barangay kagawad who smuggled liquor into a COVID-19 isolation facility and offered persons under quarantine a drink.

Mayor Maria Theresa Constantino of Malungon, Sarangani told reporters Thursday Rolly Tumulon is now subject of an investigation for his offense.

Tumulon is member of the barangay council in Nagpan, Malungon where the municipal government has a coronavirus quarantine facility supposedly off limits to non-medical workers.

Constantino said Tumulon was even reported to have harassed a woman, a locally stranded individual or LSI, being quarantined in the facility.

The offense was recorded on video via a mobile phone camera by another person confined in the quarantine facility.

Constantino, a lawyer and a known women and children’s welfare advocate, said she can never tolerate the reported misbehaviour of Tumulon.

She said Tumulon had breached a quarantine protocol by entering the isolation facility drunk over the weekend and offered liquor to persons inside.

Tumulon is not even a member of the barangay health team overseeing the facility, according to Constantino.

Constantino was so irked too by Tumulon’s rude treatment of a woman in the quarantine facility.

“As public servants, we are duty bound to behave with tact, prudence and integrity,” Constantino said.

The mayor has directed the barangay chairman of Nagpan to submit to her office before Saturday a report on the incident as her basis for a tougher action against Tumulon.