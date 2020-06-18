COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Image shows a glass of whiskey.
Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
Barangay kagawad under probe for smuggling liquor into COVID-19 facility
John Unson (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 1:57pm

SARANGANI, Philippines — A lawyer-mayor has censured a barangay kagawad who smuggled liquor into a COVID-19 isolation facility and offered persons under quarantine a drink.

Mayor Maria Theresa Constantino of Malungon, Sarangani told reporters Thursday Rolly Tumulon is now subject of an investigation for his offense.

Tumulon is member of the barangay council in Nagpan, Malungon where the municipal government has a coronavirus quarantine facility supposedly off limits to non-medical workers.

Constantino said Tumulon was even reported to have harassed a woman, a locally stranded individual or LSI, being quarantined in the facility.

The offense was recorded on video via a mobile phone camera by another person confined in the quarantine facility.

Constantino, a lawyer and a known women and children’s welfare advocate, said she can never tolerate the reported misbehaviour of Tumulon.

She said Tumulon had breached a quarantine protocol by entering the isolation facility drunk over the weekend and offered liquor to persons inside. 

Tumulon is not even a member of the barangay health team overseeing the facility, according to Constantino.

Constantino was so irked too by Tumulon’s rude treatment of a woman in the quarantine facility.

 “As public servants, we are duty bound to behave with tact, prudence and integrity,” Constantino said.

The mayor has directed the barangay chairman of Nagpan to submit to her office before Saturday a report on the incident as her basis for a tougher action against Tumulon.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko locks down 3 Manila barangays
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
The Manila city government yesterday placed three barangays under 48-hour enhanced community quarantine or ECQ amid the spike...
Nation
fbfb
Boracay quarantine breach: Hotel closed, BFP chief axed
By Catherine Talavera | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The accreditation of a hotel in Boracay where a Bureau of Fire Protection employee who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 stayed has been revoked.
Nation
fbfb
22 Leyte health workers positive for COVID
By Miriam Desacada | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Eighteen health workers at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
3 areas in Taguig under 2-week ECQ
By Ghio Ong | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The Taguig City government has placed three areas in Barangay Lower Bicutan under the stricter enhanced community quarantine or ECQ amid the clustering of coronavirus disease 2019 cases.
Nation
fbfb
Zamora gives food packs to 45,000 families
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora started yesterday the distribution of food packs to 45,000 families to mark its 13th cityhood...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
Manila court judges, personnel told to isolate due to COVID-19 threat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 minutes ago
Manila court judges and personnel were told to isolate themselves until the end of the month after two employees were confirmed...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
BuCor virus count reaches 223
By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The number of inmates infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 has climbed to 223, the Bureau of Corrections...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
LTFRB eyes return of jeepneys by June 30
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is eyeing the resumption of operations of public utility...
Nation
fbfb
15 hours ago
Quezon City cop tests positive for drugs
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A Quezon City police officer was sacked from his post after he tested positive for drug use, the Philippine National Police...
Nation
fbfb
Makatizens told: Pay taxes through online banking, GCash
By Ghio Ong | June 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Makati has launched an online payment portal where business owners and residents can pay business and real property taxes for the second quarter of the year, Mayor Abby Binay announced yesterday.
15 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with